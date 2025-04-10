Netflix's new Vince Vaughn movie looks like a heart-warming watch — see the trailer now

Netflix's new Vince Vaughn comedy-drama looks like it'll be a heart-warming watch, based on the new trailer.

The movie in question is "Nonnas". Directed by "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" lead, Stephen Chbosky and based on a true story, "Nonnas" looks like perfect comfort watch material.

I'm getting a serious "feel-good and fun" vibe from "Nonnas", and I'll be adding it to my Netflix watchlist for the moment I need some easy viewing.

Just don't watch it hungry; "Nonnas" looks like it might rival "Chef" as a movie that features some truly mouth-watering meals! Here's the new trailer:

NONNAS | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Nonnas" introduces us to Joe Scaravella (Vaughn), an everyman who has turned to his family recipes for comfort in the wake of his mother's death.

In an attempt to honor her memory, Joe uses his mother's insurance money to open Enoteca Maria — a restaurant serving food cooked by four nonnas (grandmothers) from different Italian cities — in Staten Island.

As you can see in the trailer above, this plan doesn't exactly come without its challenges. Whether or not Joe actually has what it takes to run a restaurant remains to be seen, and at the outset, his four chefs don't necessarily see eye-to-eye.

Despite that initial distance, though, it looks like Joe, his friends, and his new team of chefs will experience the power of food when they come together at the new restaurant.

If you're keen to see the story of Enoteca Maria for yourself, "Nonnas" will be available to stream on Netflix from Friday, May 9 (just in time for Mother's Day!).

What else do we know about 'Nonnas' right now?

(Image credit: Jeong Park/Netflix)

The movie is billed by Netflix as "a heartfelt celebration of the love of food, family and all the ingredients of life", and it seems like a cozy watch that's perfect for a slow weekend.

The big thing that stands out about "Nonnas", to me, is the cast, as there's some serious stars set to appear.

Along with Vaughn, the movie also features Linda Cardellini as Olivia, a woman who helps Joe with the restaurant (despite having been stood up by him on prom night!) and Joe Manganiello as his best friend, Bruno.

Meanwhile, staffing the kitchen are: pastry chef Gia (Susan Sarandon), Teresa (Talia Shire), Antonella (Brenda Vaccaro), and Roberta (Lorraine Bracco).

Need something new to stream while you wait for "Nonnas" to arrive? Check out our guide to the best Netflix movies for tons more streaming recommendations to keep you entertained.