3 best Netflix fantasy movies to watch right now

'Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio'

Guillermo del Toro is bringing a new twist to the classic tale of Pinocchio with his stop-motion animated musical film, based on the beloved Italian children's novel by Carlo Collodi. Del Toro's adaptation provides a darker and more mature take on the story compared to traditional interpretations. I found it to be a beautiful reimagining of a fantasy classic that explores emotional themes, but it still delivers a fun adventure.

This "Pinocchio" follows the story of a wooden puppet carved by the lonely toymaker Geppetto. Unlike the innocent and naïve Pinocchio of traditional versions, del Toro's character is portrayed as mischievous and rebellious, struggling to find his place in the world. Del Toro won the Oscar for best animated feature, which says a lot about this heartwarming but emotional fantasy film. Rotten Tomatoes also gave Pinocchio a whopping score of 96%.

'Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire'

"Rebel Moon" does an excellent job at blending fantasy and science-fiction. This film has stunning visuals and fun action scenes that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Directed by Zack Snyder, "Rebel Moon" has the same kind of adventure and thrill found in his other works such as "Man of Steel," "Justice League" and "Sucker Punch."

In a distant corner of the galaxy, a colony faces imminent danger from the formidable forces of the tyrant Regent Balisarius. In a desperate bid for survival, they entrust a courageous young woman (Sofia Boutella), shrouded in mystery, with the task of recruiting skilled warriors from nearby planets. Together, they must unite to defend the planet against the tyrant.

I found "Rebel Moon" to be a fun and entertaining watch, and for "Star Wars" fans who love space fantasy storytelling, it’s definitely worth your time. With part two releasing in April, you should become acquainted with these unique characters before delving into the bulk of the story.

'Wonder Woman'

Superheroes also fall under the category of fantasy, so if you’re into superhero movies, "Wonder Woman" could be your go-to film tonight. As an Amazonian warrior and symbol of justice, she embodies the strength and resilience of women. Through her actions, she inspires hope and stands as a beacon of female empowerment.

The story follows Diana (Gal Gadot), an Amazon princess living on the hidden island of Themyscira. When World War I pilot Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) crashes onto the island, Diana learns about the conflict raging in the outside world. Believing it to be the work of Ares, the God of War, Diana decides to leave Themyscira and accompany Steve back to Europe to stop the war and defeat Ares. Along the way, Diana discovers her true powers as Wonder Woman and learns about the complexities of humanity.

