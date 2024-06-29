How to watch Coldplay headline Glastonbury 2024 online and from anywhere

Glastonbury 2024 is set to be one of the musical highlights of the summer once again with the world-famous festival returning to Worthy Farm in Somerset, England for another year of unmissable performances — and that includes Coldplay who will headline for a record fifth time on Saturday, June 29, with live streams via BBC iPlayer in the U.K. and internationally on the BBC website.

Brits abroad can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Coldplay at Glastonbury 2024, live streams: TV schedule, dates Coldplay will headline Glastonbury on Saturday, June 29 from 9:45 p.m. BST (4:45 p.m. ET / 1:45 p.m. PT).

► FREE LIVE STREAMS — BBC iPlayer (U.K.) BBC Website (International)

This year’s Glastonbury is all about breaking records with two of the three headliners being female acts (Dua Lipa and SZA) for the first time and Coldplay returning to headline on an unprecedented fifth occasion.

And, while the former development is long overdue, there is a reason why Chris Martin and the boys are back.

Sure, they have a new album out soon ("Moon Music") and a new single ("feelslikei'mfallinginlove") but they are festival faves for a reason and fans will be expecting all their favorites from the Pyramid Stage on Saturday night including "Yellow", "Higher Power", "A Sky Full Of Stars", "Viva La Vida" and "The Scientist".

With over 25 years of back catalogue to plunder, there is bound to be something for every Coldplay fan during their headlining performance. Don't miss it. Here’s how to watch Coldplay at Glastonbury 2024 – live stream from anywhere, and how to watch online for FREE.

How to watch Coldplay at Glastonbury 2024 live streams for FREE

If you happen to live in the U.K. then you can enjoy Glastonbury 2024 live streams for FREE. That's because the BBC will have massive amounts of festival coverage across BBC One, Two, Three, Four, the BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio and the BBC Sounds app. BBC iPlayer will be the go-to destination for much of it, because it will have a dedicated Glastonbury Channel from Friday to Sunday, showing key performances from the Pyramid Stage (including Coldplay), interviews, highlights from past years and much more. Plus, for the second year running, the main stage iPlayer coverage will be broadcast in Ultra HD. In a festival first, the headline sets from Coldplay and Dua Lipa will both be free-to-air on the BBC website from anywhere in the world. Not at home in the U.K. and want to watch all the Glastonbury sets? Don't worry — you can watch it using a VPN instead.

How to watch Coldplay at Glastonbury 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN

Watching Glastonbury live streams is a tradition for millions of Brits across the country, but what if you're not there when the music is being broadcast live on the BBC and you really want to catch Coldplay?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, a Brit who's currently in the U.S. could watch the Glastonbury 2024 live streams on BBC iPlayer, even though they're not in the U.K., and see Coldplay (and everybody else) perform to crowds of thousands of fans. Just make sure you have a valid TV license if you're accessing the service.

How to watch Coldplay at Glastonbury 2024 live streams in the US, Australia and around the world

Full Glastonbury live streams are only available in the U.K.. However, for the first time, the BBC are broadcasting select performances to a global audience. This includes Coldplay, which can be watch worldwide via the BBC websiteon Saturday, June 29.

However, if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't there at the moment, you can tune in to all the Glastonbury 2024 coverage on BBC iPlayer via a VPN such as NordVPN. Just remember you need a TV license to watch on BBC iPlayer.