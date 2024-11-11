'Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning' first trailer just dropped and it looks like the perfect ending to the franchise

The “Mission: Impossible” franchise has set the gold standard for the action genre, with Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt continually raising the bar for death-defying stunts and intense espionage. And now, the first trailer for “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning” (I’m glad they went with that title) promises to bring all those high-octane thrills and more to a close that feels fittingly epic, and you can experience it on May 23, 2025.

This final installment directly follows the events of “Dead Reckoning”, where Ethan faced off against a rogue AI determined to turn the world’s surveillance systems and military weapons against each other. If you’re one of the fans who've followed Hunt’s journey, this final chapter looks to be an unmissable culmination. Even if you’re just here for the spectacle, this preview suggests the last movie will have no shortage of the jaw-dropping action scenes that have made “Mission: Impossible” a cinematic staple for over two decades.

Of course, I won’t spoil everything the trailer reveals. But suffice it to say, the stakes have never been higher and the action looks incredibly relentless (because Cruise always pushes himself to his limits). Check out the teaser trailer below:

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning | Teaser Trailer (2025 Movie) - Tom Cruise - YouTube Watch On

Following the harrowing train wreck at the conclusion of “Dead Reckoning," Ethan discovers that The Entity is hidden aboard an abandoned Russian submarine. However, he’s not the only one seeking it — an old adversary, Gabriel (Esai Morales), is also in pursuit.

The thrilling trailer shows Cruise diving deep into a sunken submarine, piloting and free-falling from a biplane and doing plenty of his signature high-speed running. And fans will be thrilled to see Angela Bassett return as CIA Director Erika Sloane, reprising her role from “Mission: Impossible – Fallout”.

The trailer’s subdued tone hints that “The Final Reckoning” is ready to bring a true sense of closure to the epic eight-film “Mission: Impossible” series, and it won’t be all sunshine and rainbows. Once again, Ethan is tasked with carrying the weight of the world, yet the stakes feel more personal than ever. This time, his relentless drive to protect those he loves could come at a serious cost. And of course, we can look forward to another jaw-dropping stunt from Cruise — now 62 — that’s sure to blow us away one final time.

There’s no official logline yet, but judging by the trailer alone we know it’s probably going to be emotional and incredibly tense. For now, why not watch the “Mission: Impossible” movies in order online until “The Final Reckoning” hits the big screen in May 2025.

