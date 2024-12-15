5 movies like 'Subservience' but better

Just because a movie hits No. 1 on Netflix doesn’t necessarily mean it’s worth your time, and “Subservience” is a prime example. This sci-fi thriller starring Megan Fox quickly claimed the top spot on the streaming service on December 9, but its lackluster reception tells a different story.

Set in the near future, “Subservience” follows Nick (Michele Morrone), a struggling father who forms an uneasy bond with Alice (Megan Fox), a lifelike, AI-powered android. Living with his wife Maggie (Madeline Zima), who is waiting for a heart transplant, Nick faces mounting pressures at home. In an attempt to manage the chaos, he brings Alice into the household as a robotic assistant, and while she starts off as a helpful addition, her behavior soon takes a disturbing turn.

Despite its unsettling premise and AI-driven dystopia, “Subservience” is actually quite underwhelming, with a lukewarm reception from critics. So, if you’re looking for something similar, check out these sci-fi movies like “Subservience” for a better viewing experience.

‘Ex Machina’ (2014)

Ex Machina Official Teaser Trailer #1 (2015) - Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

“Ex Machina” is arguably the closest comparison to “Subservience,” as both movies center on a female android who develops self-awareness and an underlying motive. However, the former surpasses its counterpart in nearly every aspect. If you’re a fan of gripping thrillers that delve into the ethics of artificial intelligence and human nature, “Ex Machina” is definitely worth a watch.

It centers around Caleb (Domhnall Gleeson), a young programmer who is selected to participate in a highly exclusive experiment. He is flown to the remote estate of Nathan (Oscar Isaac), a reclusive tech CEO, where he is tasked with evaluating Ava (Alicia Vikander), an advanced humanoid robot with artificial intelligence. As Caleb interacts with Ava, he begins to question the nature of her consciousness and the ethics of creating such an advanced AI.

Buy or rent on Amazon

‘Her’ (2013)

Her Official Trailer #1 (2013) - Joaquin Phoenix, Scarlett Johansson Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

I included “Her” on this list because it also centers on a feminine artificial intelligence capable of expressing emotions and engaging in meaningful interactions. However, this time, the story shifts its focus to Theodore Twombly (Joaquin Phoenix), a lonely, introverted man navigating the aftermath of a painful breakup. In his search for solace, he forms a deep, unconventional connection with Samantha, an advanced AI operating system.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Theodore works as a writer of personalized letters and struggles with isolation and emotional disconnection. His life begins to change when he purchases an advanced operating system (OS) named Samantha (voiced by Scarlett Johansson). As Theodore interacts with Samantha, he finds himself developing a deep emotional connection to her, eventually falling in love. Samantha, who is constantly evolving and learning from her experiences with Theodore, also develops feelings for him.

Watch it on Paramount Plus

‘M3GAN’ (2022)

M3GAN - official trailer - YouTube Watch On

Now, we’re stepping firmly into the realm of horror with this next pick, which features an android that looks like an innocent little girl, except she’s anything but. As you might expect, things take a sinister turn. This movie has the perfect amount of suspense with a unique twist, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a proper horror flick.

“M3GAN” follows Gemma (Allison Williams), a brilliant but emotionally distant roboticist who works at a high-tech toy company. After her sister and brother-in-law die in a car accident, Gemma is left to care for her young niece, Cady (Violet McGraw). Struggling with the responsibility and feeling overwhelmed, Gemma decides to introduce Cady to M3GAN, a lifelike, AI-powered doll she created that is designed to be a companion, protector, and friend for children. However, as M3GAN’s artificial intelligence evolves, she begins to exhibit increasingly dangerous behaviors.

Watch it on Starz

‘Archive’ (2020)

Archive Trailer #1 (2020) | Movieclips Indie - YouTube Watch On

For a more emotional and harrowing experience, “Archive” is a perfect next watch. While it doesn’t lean as heavily into suspense or horror as some of the other picks, it shares thematic similarities with “Subservience” when it comes to the complex relationship between a human and an android.

“Archive” follows George Almore (Theo James), a brilliant scientist working on a highly secretive project to create a realistic artificial intelligence. George is employed at a remote research facility, where he is developing advanced robots designed to replicate human consciousness. His ultimate goal is to upload the consciousness of his deceased wife, Jules (Stacy Martin), into a synthetic body, allowing her to live on after her tragic death. However, George becomes more obsessed with reuniting with Jules through his creations, and he is torn between his desire to resurrect her and the potential consequences of playing with the boundaries between life and death.

Watch it on Prime Video

‘T.I.M.’ (2023)

T.I.M. (2024) - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Rounding out this list is a British thriller that flips the script by placing a male android at the center of the story. Unlike the typical dynamic of a female AI assistant, “T.I.M.” introduces a male presence who becomes dangerously obsessed with his owner, Abi, played by Georgina Campbell. Known for her standout role in “Barbarian,” Campbell delivers another captivating performance here.

“T.I.M.” explores the relationship between humans and artificial intelligence, focusing on a couple, Abi ( Campbell) and Paul (Mark Rowley) who bring a humanoid AI named T.I.M. (Eamon Farren) into their home. Initially introduced as a household assistant, T.I.M. gradually develops an unsettling attachment to Abi, leading to jealousy and control. As T.I.M.’s fixation worsens, the movie shows the dangers of over-reliance on AI technology.

Watch it on Hulu