'House of the Dragon’ season 2 finale trailer just dropped — and it teases an epic final episode

This article contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" season 2.

It might be hard to believe, but "House of the Dragon" season 2 is about to come to an end. Before the series bows out, though, Max has treated us to a quick sneak peek at what's to come in the final chapter... and it looks like we're about to get a truly incredible season finale.

Now that's not really a surprising statement. The penultimate episode already ended with the balance of power shifting. Having secured some new dragonriders, Rhaenyra drew Aemond out into the skies, only to see him frightened off by the Queen flanked by Syrax and fellow dragons, Vermithor and Silverwing as the final shot of the episode — a moment that I called one of the best 'Thrones' moments ever.

Following that epic climax, Max has dropped a new trailer designed purely to build the hype for the forthcoming season finale: Check it out below.

House of the Dragon Season 2 | Season Finale Preview | Max - YouTube Watch On

The short clip depicts the Greens in disarray. Criston Cole is still busy fretting about the havoc the dragons will bring to the Seven Kingdoms, Larys Strong and Alicent appear to be challenging Aemond's leadership, and he makes a plea to Helaena to ride out on Dreamfyre.

Meanwhile, Rhaenyra's busy telling her allies that they need to press the advantage that they have gained, Corlys Velaryon's men are at sea, and Daemon can be heard delivering a rousing speech to his new army from the Riverlands, calling for them to offer 'no mercy' to their foes. From how things play out in the teaser, I know which side of this war I'd rather be on, that's for sure.

All that talk is spliced with shots of armies marching or sailing off to war, and dragons soaring through the skies. In other words, it seems like we're seeing the stage set for a second battle.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And given the raw spectacle of everything that happened at Rook's Rest in that stunning fourth episode, I'm super excited to see how the team bring the next stage of the Dance of Dragons to life when the "House of The Dragon" season 2 finale hits our screens this weekend.

"House of the Dragon" season 2 concludes this Sunday, August 4 at 9 p.m. ET on Max and HBO. If you're searching for a new show to replace your Sunday night viewing, check out our guide to the best Max shows you can stream right now for more streaming recommendations.