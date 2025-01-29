I just watched 'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' — here's my 3 big takeaways

2025 is a big year for the MCU and things kicked off today (Jan. 29) with the two-episode premiere of "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man." This animated show is one of several Marvel movies and shows coming out this year, but it's already made some waves for its controversial animation style.

Having seen the first two episodes, I can tell you that if you hate the animation style going in, you might stick to that dislike. But I kept an open mind going into the show and while the 3D cel-shaded animation doesn't always work, I thought there were other times where the comic book aesthetic brought something unique and enjoyable to the MCU.

With that all said, I came out of the two-episode premiere on Disney Plus with three main takeaways — and a verdict on whether or not you should watch "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man." Read on to see if this new animated show is worth adding to your watchlist.

The show gets better as it goes on

After the first episode, my biggest complaint about "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" was that it felt too similar to the Tom Holland movies, particularly "Spider-Man: Homecoming." There's no denying that this iteration of the web-slinger voiced by Hudson Thames (who also voiced Peter Parker/Spidey in "What If...?") is coded to remind you of Holland's version of the character.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Disney Plus)

After finishing the second episode I did feel that the show was heading in a (relatively) new and interesting direction. Granted, it's tough to actually do a new Spider-Man story given the numerous movies, TV shows and games about everyone's favorite local hero. But without spoiling things, there's a twist at the end of the second episode that indicates things will be a bit different this time.

Animation works at times but not at others

OK, on to the elephant in the room. The cel-shaded, comic book-style animation is jarring. Especially at first. And after two episodes, there are still areas where it is weak, particularly in close-up, dialogue-heavy scenes.

But surprisingly, I found that the animation worked in the show's action sequences. You first notice it in the show's first superhero fight, a showdown between a symbiote (possibly Venom) and Doctor Strange, both of whom are from an alternate universe/timeline. But it remained noticeable in each subsequent action sequence as well. Whenever we'd cut to an action scene, I suddenly found myself enjoying the new animation style.

Unfortunately, I also found myself liking it less and less in the action-free moments of the show. So the animation does remain a weaker aspect of the show, though it's not as crippling as one might have thought going into the show.

We're already laying serious Easter Eggs

Spoilers for the "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" and the general Spiderverse beyond this point

(Image credit: Future)

It's only been two episodes but already this show is bringing in familiar faces and seeding potential new characters from the greater "Spider-Man" universe into this new show.

For starters, we've already seen Doctor Strange, a symbiote that's possibly Venom, and multiverses and/or alternate timelines, including the spider from one of those alternate places that ends up biting Peter and giving him his powers. Zach Cherry of "Severance" season 2 fame even reprises his role as Klev from the MCU films, though he doesn't have any lines of dialogue. Oh and let's not forget Norman Osborn, who is Peter's Tony Stark-like mentor in this show.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Disney Plus)

But there are two characters introduced in these two episodes that are worth paying special attention to. First is Peter's friend Nico Minoru (Grace Song). In this show, she's the first person Peter meets at school, but in the comics, she's also known as Sister Grimm, the daughter of dark wizards and a minor superhero who fights with the Runaways, Midnight Suns and the Strange Academy. So don't expect episode 1 to be the last we see of Doctor Stephen Strange.

Then, there's Lonnie Lincoln (Eugene Byrd). Lonnie is the school's star quarterback and dating Peter's crush Pearl. Through two episodes he's been friendly to Peter, even going as far as to be a science lab partner with him. But those who know the comics know that Lonnie Lincoln is the alias of the supervillain Tombstone, and even if you didn't know the connection, even just from watching the show you got a "Spidey sense" tingle that Lonnie and Peter's story wouldn't end happily.

Verdict: This show is for the fans

Overall, this show is fine and at times even good. The animation style is likely to be a dealbreaker for some, but for others, I think the toughest thing to get over is I just don't quite get who this show is for. At times, I think it's a young adult show, which it nominally is. But at other times I find it's aiming stuff at those of us who grew up with "Spider-Man" and the MCU.

Ultimately, I think this show will be for the fans who want something from Marvel and loved shows like "X-Men '97" — a far better show, to be fair — but aren't hardcore enough fans to nitpick every little thing about the show. If you just want a fun time with a Marvel character "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" is for you. Go into the show demanding anything more serious than that and I think the show will fall short of your expectations.