Wayfair Presidents' Day sales 2023 — best early sales now

From kitchen appliances to home furniture, Wayfair Presidents Day sales are now live. The retailer is offering impressive discounts for every room in your home. Even better, most orders over $35 qualify for free shipping.

Although the retail holiday isn't till February 20, the first Presidents' Day sales of the season are now live. Wayfair Presidents' Day sales in particular are a great opportunity to save on big ticket purchases. For instance, Wayfair has appliances on sale from $139. This includes ceiling fans, washer/dryer units, and KitchenAid devices.

Most of these deals will be available through February 20. However, some deeper discounts will only be available this week. Below, we're rounding up the best Wayfair Presidents' Day sales you can get right now. For more ways to save, make sure to check out our guide to the best Wayfair coupons.

Magic Bullet: was $59 now $50 @ Wayfair

Not only is this blender dirt cheap, but the Magic Bullet is an especially great deal for athletes because it lets you make a ton of different health shakes and smoothies. Just add your protein powder of choice and you're set! It can also be used to make pasta sauces and guac. It includes 1 tall cup, 1 short cup, 1 party mug, and a recipe book.

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Qt. Stand Mixer: was $449 now $399 @ Wayfair

Whether you're kneading dough or whipping cream, the 10-speed KitchenAid Stand Mixer is a must for any kitchen. It features a metal construction, 10 speeds, stainless steel bowl, and over 10 attachments for making an assortment of foods.

Adirondack Chairs: deals from $95 @ Wayfair

Get your patio spring-ready with Wayfair's Presidents' Day sales. As part of its sales, the retailer has outdoor Adirondack chairs on sale from $95. For instance, you can get the Kalicki Folding Adirondack Chair on sale for $107 (pictured, was $169).

Ice Cream Makers: deals from $36 @ Wayfair

A little cold weather never stopped anyone from enjoying some ice cream. Now you can make ice cream from the comforts of your home. Wayfair has various ice cream making machines on sale from $36. Currently, you can get the Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker on sale for $69 (pictured, was $110).

Home office clearance: up to 70% off @ Wayfair

If you're fortunate enough to work from home, here's a Presidents' Day sale you shouldn't miss. Wayfair is taking up to 70% off office chairs, standing desks, and more home office furniture.