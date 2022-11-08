This Keurig is 50% off right now in early Black Friday deal — lowest price ever

If you’re a fan of Keurig coffee to kickstart your day, we’ve just found a killer sale in the early Black Friday deals.

Right now the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, Single Serve is on sale for just $49 at Amazon (opens in new tab) . (opens in new tab) That’s a fantastic 50% discount from its original price of $99, making it the lowest price yet.

As one of the best Keurig coffee makers , this single serve coffee maker is ideal for those on the go, and is the perfect size to fit into compact spaces. What's more, this Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker deal is available in six stylish colors to suit every kitchen. Ranging from the vibrant Poppy Red, Dusty Rose, Evergreen to sleek Black and Studio Gray, there is a match for everyone. And at such a great price, this deal won’t be around for long.

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: $99 $49 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is a single cup, portable brewer that can make delicious coffee in minutes. Simply choose from hundreds of K-Cup pod varieties to make 6-12oz of your hot and iced beverages. It’s easy to use, and with its compact size of 5 inches, it’s a great space-saver. This also comes in a range of sleek colors to suit your style.

Keurig is a brand that has a reputation for its convenient designs, great tasting coffee and affordability. In our Keurig K-Mini review , we praised the product for its ability to make delicious coffee in under three minutes at just a touch of a button, ease of use, cord storage and convenient, compact size.

Like all Keurigs, the K-Mini only accepts K-Cup branded coffee pods to brew. In addition, it’s super easy to use and features just two buttons — one to power it on and the other to brew.

The only potential downside to the K-Mini’s design is that its water reservoir, located at the rear of the machine, isn’t removable. This means you may have to pull the K-Mini out to reach it, depending on your counter situation. In any case, its one-button brew cycle makes it the simplest machine in the Keurig line. And at such a bargain price, this is certainly a great value for money.

For other great savings, check out our Black Friday deals live blog for the latest updates on deals and record-low prices.