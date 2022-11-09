This gaming laptop with RTX 3070 just dropped $500 in Black Friday deal

Best Buy is now hitting its stride with some seriously tempting Black Friday deals on a range of best-selling products. And this sizeable saving on a 2022 model gaming laptop powered by an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 has really grabbed our attention.

For a limited time, the Asus TUF Dash 15.6” gaming laptop is on sale for $999 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That’s $500 off its regular retail price of $1,499, and the lowest ever price we’ve spotted for this configurated. Best Buy previously sliced $250 off in late October, but the retailer has now taken a further $250 off, making this one of the best Best Buy Black Friday deals currently available.

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF Dash 15" (2022): $1,499 $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy has sliced $500 off the Asus TUF Dash gaming laptop. This powerful machine comes packing an Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM. It also comes with a 15.6-inch 144Hz FHD display and weighs just 4.4 pounds, making it extremely portable.

A price cut of this size on a gaming laptop with such desirable specs is fairly rare. This machine comes packing a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H processor, 16GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card. That’s enough power to run the best PC games at high settings.

The 512GB SSD might not be quite enough to store many blockbuster games at once, but you can solve this minor drawback with one of the best external hard drives.

We also appreciate the design of the Asus TUF Dash. Some gaming laptops go for an angular design, festooned with RGB lighting, but this machine has a more subtle appearance which makes it well-suited as a multi-purpose laptop that you can also use for work or learning purposes. Plus, its comfortable keyboard is handy when you need to be productive.

Asus has made sure to keep portability in mind when designing this laptop. It weighs just 4.4 pounds and measures 0.7 inches thick. You can easily throw this machine into a backpack and it won’t slow you down.

Finally, the laptop doesn’t slouch when it comes to ports either. You get two USB-C (one with Thunderbolt 4 support), two USB-A, LAN and HDMI for connecting your laptop to a larger monitor or display.

This is a pretty attractive discount on a very good gaming laptop, so we don’t expect it to stick around too long. Make sure to take a look before it potentially sells out. And, also don’t forget to check out our Black Friday live blog for rolling coverage of all the biggest discounts and savings.