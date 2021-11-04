This Eufy robot vacuum is $200 off in this epic early Black Friday deal

Early Black Friday robot vacuum deals offer a chance to score some serious savings on automated cleaning machines. Walmart is one of the best retailers out there when it comes to offering excellent Black Friday deals on a range of popular robot vacuums, and this strong saving on the Eufy RoboVac G30 Edge keeps that reputation intact.

For a limited time, you can get the Eufy RoboVac G30 Edge for $149 at Walmart. That’s $200 off its usual price of $349, and definitely one of the strongest robot vacuum deals we’ve seen so far this year. The product is a Walmart best-seller, which means it may not stay in stock for long. Don’t miss your chance to take some of the stress out of holiday-season cleaning for less.

Image Eufy RoboVac G30 Edge robot vacuum: was $349 now $149 @ Walmart

The Eufy RoboVac G30 Edge is a solid allrounder, delivering 2000p of suction power, home mapping via a Path Tracking Sensor, and an easy-to-use companion app. You can also use the included sensor strips to create no-go areas that the robotic vac will avoid. View Deal

In our Eufy RoboVac G30 Edge review, we were most impressed by the robot vacuum’s whisper-quiet noise profile. In fact, it makes so little sound when operating that we weren’t even sure it was turned on at first. This makes a pleasant change from achingly loud vacs such as the iRobot Roomba s9+.

We also love the EufyHome smartphone app. Not only is connecting your G30 Edge robot vacuum a breeze, but the app offers plenty of customization options and presents vital information in an extremely clear manner. Considering the primary way you’ll interact with your robot vac is via the app, this benefit shouldn’t be overlooked.

The G30 Edge also adds mapping capabilities, which enables purposeful cleaning throughout your home, rather than the random path that robotic vacuums often take. That said, the G30 Edge didn’t wow us when it came to performance. It offered a mostly sold clean but was beat by the Shark Iron R85 in our testing. The device also struggled quite a bit on carpets — it’s definitely a device better suited to homes with a lot of hardwood flooring.

The Eufy RoboVac G30 Edge is a quiet, compact vacuum with a simple-to-use smartphone app, and has definitely earned its place on our best cheap robot vacuums roundup. This deal just makes it an even easier recommendation. If you want a model that’s even cheaper, the Eufy Robovac 25C is currently just $99 at Walmart, but does lose G30 Edge's mapping features and offers less suction power.