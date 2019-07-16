The UE Blast Bluetooth Speaker for $69 Is a Prime Day Steal

Possibly the best Prime Day deal you'll find today on a Bluetooth speaker isn't even from Amazon. Ultimate Ears' Blast, which normally goes for $179, is just $69 right now from Dell and Best Buy. That's $20 lower than Amazon's lowest price.

A solid speaker now for an excellent price, the UE Blast packs two powerful drivers, long battery life, a durable design and Wi-Fi connectivity (as well as Bluetooth). This is the best deal we've seen on the UE Blast yet.View Deal

The Blast is a great portable speaker for most people, with its compact, cylindrical design that fires audio in all directions. It's even Wi-Fi equipped, with Amazon Alexa built in. And because it's resistant to water, dust and shock, it's the kind of portable speaker you can throw around or stuff in your bag with confidence that it'll survive.

The Blast packs a big battery, rated for 12 hours of playback, and features multiple microphones to ensure clarity and optimal noise cancelling.

As of this writing, Dell and Best Buy have the Blast stocked for the same $69 — though the former is only carrying the black model, while the latter has the blue one. Additionally, this deal is marked as a doorbuster at Dell's store, and 70% of stock has already been claimed there. For comparison's sake, Amazon's best price on this speaker for Prime Day is $89.