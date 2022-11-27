The new Amazon Kindle just hit its lowest price ever for Cyber Monday

Some of the best Cyber Monday deals are already pouring in. In fact, some of the hottest tech products are down to their lowest prices ever. Case in point, the latest Amazon Kindle that has never been on sale before this. Some of the top Cyber Monday deals on Amazon include a good chunk of savings on the best Kindles.

Right now, the Amazon Kindle (2022) is available for $84 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's $15 off its usual price of $99 and this is the lowest price we have ever seen for the latest Kindle. This is also the lowest priced Kindle right now in Amazon's suite of e-readers. which includes previous Paperwhite models, the Kindle Oasis and others.

Looking to score a decent e-reader at a low price? This might be the best time to buy the new model of Amazon's Kindle that is on sale for the first time. It is also cheaper than the 2021 Kindle Paperwhite right now.

The Kindle 2022 has an impressive six week battery life. That assumes 30 minutes of reading time per day but if you exceed that or stream Audible for more than 30 minutes a day, the battery life will likely be reduced.

It comes with 16GB of built-in storage so you can store thousands of books. It is extremely light weight at only over a third of a pound and it is available in black and a denim blue color. You can also opt for four months of Kindle Unlimited with this deal.

The new Kindle has a 300 PPI high resolution display but it misses out on some of the more premium Paperwhite features like a waterproof screen, wireless charging and an adjustable warm light. Its display is also not as bright as the Kindle Oasis.

You won't get cellular connectivity with this model as Amazon reserves that for the premium Kindle Oasis but if you're looking for a good e-reader at a reasonable price — this is the Kindle to go for.

