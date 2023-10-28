Target Black Friday deals — 11 early sales I'd buy right now

Now that we're approaching the start of November, a new Black Friday deals has gone live. Yes, the first Target Black Friday deals are now underway. The retailer is kicking off the holiday season with discounts on Halloween decor, video games, kitchen appliances, and more.
In addition to the early sales, Target has also started its holiday price match guarantee. That means if you buy something now and its price drops on or before December 24, you can reach out to Target for a price adjustment. Target will also price match select competitors within 14 days of purchase. (Competitors include Amazon, Apple, Best Buy, Home Depot, Walmart, Wayfair, Costco, GameStop, and others).
I've been covering Black Friday sales for over 15 years. Below are the best early Target Black Friday deals you can get right now. I've price checked every deal and when applicable, I'll call out if a competitor is offering similar pricing. For more ways to save, make sure to check out our Target promo codes page.
Early Target Black Friday deals — Quick links
- Cameras: deals from $54
- Desks: computer desks from $39
- Disney Store: Disney toys, apparel, more from $2
- Furniture: up to 25% off bedroom/living room furniture
- Halloween candy: buy one, get one 25% off
- HDTVs: smart TVs from $119, OLED TVs from $999
- Kitchen appliances: save on air fryers, coffee makers, more
- Nintendo Switch: games/accessories from $11
- Paw Patrol toys: deals from $5
- PS5: games/accessories from $19
- Smart home: up to 50% off select smart speakers
- Top Toys: 2023 most-wanted toys from $7
- Xbox Series X|S: games/accessories from $19
Early Target Black Friday deals — best sales
Halloween Candy sale: buy one, get one 25% off @ Target
It's time to stock up on Halloween candy! For a limited time, buy any eligible Halloween candy/snacks and get another one for 25% off. The sale includes Sour Patch Kids, M&M's, Milky Way, Skittles, and more.
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: was $89 now $59 @ Target
The tiny Keurig K-Mini coffee maker lets you get single-serving coffee in any of Keurig's 100+ pod varieties, making 6-12 ounce cups of coffee quickly and efficiently. It even works with My K-Cup universal reusable pods, letting you enjoy your favorite blend without adding to the landfill.
Price check: $80 @ Amazon
Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021): was $129 now $69 @ Target
The previous-gen Echo Show 8 is one of the best smart displays for budget-minded shoppers. It upgrades its predecessor's 1MP camera with a 13MP lens. The new camera also has a wide-angle lens that can center you when you're on video calls.
Price check: $69 @ Amazon
Ninja Professional Plus Blender: was $99 now $79 @ Target
This full size Ninja blender is currently on sale and comes with all of the features you need to make everyday recipes. There are three speeds to choose from and it comes with preset programs for smoothies, frozen drinks, and more. All of the detachable parts are dishwasher-safe and the jug has a large 72-ounce capacity. Note that Amazon has it for less, but Target will price match Amazon.
Price match: $64 @ Amazon
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: was $199 now $129 @ Target
The Beats Solo3 offer Bluetooth and NFC connectivity, which makes them the perfect pair of headphones for just about any modern smartphone. They offer about 40 hours of use per charge. What's more, a 5 minute charge gives you juice for 3 hours playback with Fast Fuel.
Price match: $139 @ Amazon
Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum: was $199 now $149 @ Target
This multi-functional vacuum can transform from an upright to a handheld in no time. It's powerful enough to tackle carpets and bare floors and superb for pet hair pick-up. Its swivel steering makes it easy to maneuver in and out of tight spaces, in corners, around furniture. Note that Amazon has it for less, but it's sold via a third party retailer with limited stock.
Price check: $130 @ Amazon
Ring Video Doorbell 3: was $199 now $149 @ Target
Ring's mid-tier video doorbell connects to Wi-Fi using 5GHz as well as the 2.4GHz band. It runs on either battery power or household current. It comes with a set of four interchangeable face plates to more closely match your house's exterior.
Price match: $149 @ Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: was $239 now $159 @ Target
These Editor's Choice earbuds hold their own against the best ANC buds we've tested. In our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review, we said they deliver great sound and superb ANC, which makes them an essential companion for Galaxy mobile owners. The updated design provides improved comfort, while battery life runs to 5 hours (with ANC) before needing a recharge. The charging case gives 29 hours worth of playback time before needing a top up.
Price check: $178 @ Amazon | $229 @ Best Buy
HP 15" Laptop: was $659 now $499 @ Target
Need a mainstream laptop for under $500? The HP 15 is a solid deal if you need a basic laptop for work and streaming. The laptop features a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.
LG 55" B3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Target
Released in 2023, the LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Atmos support is also included. Note that Amazon has it for just a few bucks less.
Price check: $996 @ Amazon | $999 @ Best Buy
LG C3 42" 4K OLED: was $1,199 now $999 @ Target
Released in 2023, the LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support and LG's Magic Remote. Note that Amazon has it for just a few bucks less.
Price check: $996 @ Amazon | $999 @ Best Buy