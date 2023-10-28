Target Black Friday deals — 11 early sales I'd buy right now

Now that we're approaching the start of November, a new Black Friday deals has gone live. Yes, the first Target Black Friday deals are now underway. The retailer is kicking off the holiday season with discounts on Halloween decor, video games, kitchen appliances, and more.

In addition to the early sales, Target has also started its holiday price match guarantee. That means if you buy something now and its price drops on or before December 24, you can reach out to Target for a price adjustment. Target will also price match select competitors within 14 days of purchase. (Competitors include Amazon, Apple, Best Buy, Home Depot, Walmart, Wayfair, Costco, GameStop, and others).

I've been covering Black Friday sales for over 15 years. Below are the best early Target Black Friday deals you can get right now. I've price checked every deal and when applicable, I'll call out if a competitor is offering similar pricing. For more ways to save, make sure to check out our Target promo codes page.

Early Target Black Friday deals — best sales

Halloween Candy sale: buy one, get one 25% off @ Target

It's time to stock up on Halloween candy! For a limited time, buy any eligible Halloween candy/snacks and get another one for 25% off. The sale includes Sour Patch Kids, M&M's, Milky Way, Skittles, and more.

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: was $89 now $59 @ Target

The tiny Keurig K-Mini coffee maker lets you get single-serving coffee in any of Keurig's 100+ pod varieties, making 6-12 ounce cups of coffee quickly and efficiently. It even works with My K-Cup universal reusable pods, letting you enjoy your favorite blend without adding to the landfill.

Price check: $80 @ Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021): was $129 now $69 @ Target

The previous-gen Echo Show 8 is one of the best smart displays for budget-minded shoppers. It upgrades its predecessor's 1MP camera with a 13MP lens. The new camera also has a wide-angle lens that can center you when you're on video calls.

Price check: $69 @ Amazon

Ninja Professional Plus Blender: was $99 now $79 @ Target

This full size Ninja blender is currently on sale and comes with all of the features you need to make everyday recipes. There are three speeds to choose from and it comes with preset programs for smoothies, frozen drinks, and more. All of the detachable parts are dishwasher-safe and the jug has a large 72-ounce capacity. Note that Amazon has it for less, but Target will price match Amazon.

Price match: $64 @ Amazon

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: was $199 now $129 @ Target

The Beats Solo3 offer Bluetooth and NFC connectivity, which makes them the perfect pair of headphones for just about any modern smartphone. They offer about 40 hours of use per charge. What's more, a 5 minute charge gives you juice for 3 hours playback with Fast Fuel.

Price match: $139 @ Amazon

Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum: was $199 now $149 @ Target

This multi-functional vacuum can transform from an upright to a handheld in no time. It's powerful enough to tackle carpets and bare floors and superb for pet hair pick-up. Its swivel steering makes it easy to maneuver in and out of tight spaces, in corners, around furniture. Note that Amazon has it for less, but it's sold via a third party retailer with limited stock.

Price check: $130 @ Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell 3: was $199 now $149 @ Target

Ring's mid-tier video doorbell connects to Wi-Fi using 5GHz as well as the 2.4GHz band. It runs on either battery power or household current. It comes with a set of four interchangeable face plates to more closely match your house's exterior.

Price match: $149 @ Amazon

HP 15" Laptop: was $659 now $499 @ Target

Need a mainstream laptop for under $500? The HP 15 is a solid deal if you need a basic laptop for work and streaming. The laptop features a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

LG 55" B3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Target

Released in 2023, the LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Atmos support is also included. Note that Amazon has it for just a few bucks less.

Price check: $996 @ Amazon | $999 @ Best Buy