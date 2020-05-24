Memorial Day sale — Sony’s amazing noise cancelling headphones are now $70 off

If you're working from home, having a pair of the best noise-cancelling headphones helps to keep distractions—such as kids, pets, and outside sounds—down to a minimum, so you can concentrate better.

However, noise-cancelling headphones are pricey, which is why we like this deal for the Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones. Normally $350, these cans have been marked down by $70 for the Memorial Day weekend.

The Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise-cancelling headphones are some of the best noise cancelling headphones you can find. In our Sony WH-1000XM3 review, we noted that Sony's HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1 is excellent at eliminating external sounds, while still managing to maintain high-fidelity audio.

These headphones have booming bass, but not at the expense of the mids and highs. The headphones have a built-in EQ and several presets via the Sony Headphones Connect app. In addition, you can tap the side of the headphones to summon Google Assistant.

These very light headphones were comfortable to wear for an extended time, and have an excellent battery life of up to 30 hours with noise-cancelling activated.