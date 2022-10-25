Samsung’s amazing The Frame TV is $500 off in early Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals are going live across retailers, and Amazon is already getting in on the action with a massive $500 discount on Samsung’s innovative The Frame TV.

Right now, the 55-inch Samsung Frame QLED Smart TV is on sale for $997 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s $500 off its regular retail price of $1,499. Even better this early Black Friday discount brings the Samsung Frame TV down to a new lowest-ever price.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55" Frame TV: $1,499 $997 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Black Friday has arrived early at Amazon, and the online retailer just sliced $500 off The Samsung Frame TV. This discount brings it down to a new lowest ever price. The Samsung Frame range offers great performance, and this 55-inch QLED display offers 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR, a 120Hz native refresh rate, voice assistant support and access all the biggest streaming services. All this is wrapped up in an innovative design that looks like a work of art and can be set to display your own photos.

The Samsung Frame TV is one of the best QLED TVs you can buy, but crucially it doesn’t just function as a TV. This novel concept takes a traditional television and makes it instead look more like a picture frame. When you’re not using the Samsung Frame to watch TV shows and movies, it can be set to display family photos or famous artwork.

The 2022 model of Samsung Frame has made several much-needed improvements. For starters, the new matte anti-glare screen is a highly useful addition. In fact, it helps makes The Frame almost unrecognizable as a TV when set to art mode. Although, as we note in our Samsung The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV review , the combination of a TV and a digital photo frame won’t be for everybody, and it does come with some drawbacks.

As an actual TV, The Frame performs admirably. It can’t quite stack up against the best Samsung TVs , such as the QN90A Neo QLED , but it still offers a crips image quality, with vibrant colors and deep blacks. Its audio is nothing to sniff at either, and the 120Hz refresh rate is also commendable. If you just want a pure TV, you can get better specs for the price, but, it shouldn’t be overlooked, that The Frame is designed to double as a display piece as well.

The model on sale in Amazon’s Black Friday deals features a 55-inch 4K display, QLED panel with Ultra HD resolution and HDR. You also get voice assistant compatibility, with Amazon Alexa already built-in, plus compatibility with Google Assistant. That means you can navigate your TV with just the sound of your voice.

There are some negatives here, such as somewhat narrow viewing angles and a smart TV interface that could be swifter and more intuitive. But overall this is a great deal.

If you want to consider some alternatives before committing, make sure to check out our roundup of the best TV deals. Plus, keep it locked to Tom’s Guide as we’ll be bringing you comprehensive coverage of the entire Black Friday sale event.