Run, don’t walk! The Brooks Ghost 14 just dropped to $89 in early Prime Day sale

If you’ve been waiting for Amazon Prime Day to upgrade your running shoes, I’ve got good news — some of the most popular cushioned running shoes just dropped to $89 in an early Prime Day sale. The Brooks Ghost 14 is currently on sale on Amazon and is still available in a large number of sizes and colorways.

The Brooks Ghost line always tops the list of the best-cushioned running shoes on the market, and thousands of runners reach for the Brooks line for half marathon and marathon training due to its comfortable fit. The Ghost 14 is no different, and a hugely popular shoe.

Brooks Ghost 14: Was $140 now $89 @ Amazon

The Brooks Ghost 14 is currently on sale on Amazon in both men’s and women’s sizing. You’ll have to scroll through the various sizes and colorways to find the cheapest price, but there’s still plenty still available at the time of writing.

The Brooks Ghost is one of the brand’s best-selling running shoes and is now on its 15th iteration. Although the Brooks Ghost 14 is last season’s shoe, don’t let this put you off — it’s an excellent beginner running shoe, with a soft, safe feel underfoot, and a relatively firm ride.

Brooks uses its DNA LOFT midsole foam in the Ghost 14 for a lightweight, responsive feel underfoot. This shoe isn’t anywhere near as cushioned as the likes of the Nike Invincible 3 , but in a way, this gives the shoe more versatility, making it a great pick for beginners. It’s a smooth and stable ride and a hugely popular running shoe. They also come in narrow, regular, and wide widths to suit all different foot shapes.

If you’re shopping for a pair of the best running shoes, and you’re a fan of the Ghost line, you’ll love the Brooks Ghost 14. It’s a dependable workhorse, that’ll get you around anything from a 5K to a marathon without any issues. Sure, it’s not the fastest, or the most exciting running shoe on the market, but it’s a solid, dependable shoe, with a cult following. Plus, at $89, it’s a steal!