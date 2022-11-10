Ring Video Doorbell just crashed to lowest price ever before Black Friday

If you’re after a Ring Video Doorbell to spruce up your home security, we’ve just found an incredible saving in the early Black Friday deals.

Right now the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd gen) is on sale for just $59 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That makes a substantial saving of $40 from its original price of $99, making it the lowest price we’ve seen. In addition, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Ring Chime Pro is on sale for just $149 at Amazon (opens in new tab), an incredible $70 off from its original price of $219.

The Ring Video Doorbell is one of the best video doorbells , and a popular choice for many households. It has a 1080p camera, improved night vision and better motion-tracking capabilities than the original. What's more, you can use this model either wired or on battery power, create custom motion zones, and also see what's going on in your neighborhood. It also comes in a stylish nickel satin finish to suit any door or home. If you want premium home security at such an affordable price, this deal won’t be around for long.

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell (2020): (opens in new tab) $99 $59 @Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd gen) has a 1080p HD video with improved motion detection and night vision. The doorbell is super easy to install, and can be either powered by the built-in rechargeable battery or existing doorbell wires. You can get real-time notifications via the Ring App, or subscribe to the Ring Protect Plan for even more handy features from your Ring Video Doorbell.

The Ring Video Doorbell was released in mid- 2020, and was the least expensive video doorbell in Ring’s range. In our Ring Video Doorbell (2020) review , we rated it highly for its top quality video, ease of installation, and the option of having it hard-wired or used with a rechargeable battery.

Another neat feature is that you can view a live feed from the video doorbell to any Alexa-enabled smart display or Fire TV device. (These too, are often discounted heavily on Black Friday.) So, if you're watching TV and someone rings the doorbell, you don't have to get up to see who it is.

The only potential downside to the Ring Video Doorbell design is that it’s a little more tricky to recharge than other models. That’s because this version does not have a removable battery, which means you’ll have to completely unmount the doorbell once the battery dies. However, this can be overlooked simply by its exceptional performance, and great value for money.

There's one other caveat: You'll also need to subscribe to Ring Protect ($3/month for one camera, $10/month for unlimited cameras) if you want to save any video recordings as well as use one of the doorbell's best features — package detection.

For other great savings, check out our Black Friday deals live blog for the latest updates on deals and record-low prices.