Razer Kishi Prime Day deal drops one of our favorite phone accessories to $44

Prime Day is always a bit of a mixed bag for gaming accessories, but if you know where to look, you can find a few good deals. Case in point: You can currently get the Razer Kishi for $44 on Amazon, which is a full 55% off of its usual $99 price (opens in new tab). The Kishi is an excellent mobile game controller mount, which transforms almost any smartphone into an ersatz handheld game console. If you have an Xbox Game Pass subscription, or simply want to stream games within your own home, it’s an easy sell.

Tom’s Guide has been using the Razer Kishi for a few years now, and there’s almost nothing to dislike about it. The stable mount fits most smartphones easily, while the face buttons feel responsive and satisfying. A USB-C passthrough means that you can charge your phone while you play. Otherwise, your smartphone dictates the Kishi’s performance, and just about every modern smartphone can run cloud gaming apps.

(opens in new tab) Razer Kishi: $99 $44 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Before you hit “buy,” there are a few caveats to keep in mind. First and foremost, the $45 Kishi deal is specifically for the iPhone version of the device. If you want the Android version, be sure to click “For Android (Xbox)” underneath the device — or click the following link, which will lead to the Razer Kishi (Android) for $45 at Amazon (opens in new tab).

The second, and perhaps more important, point is that the $45 version of the Kishi is not the latest model on the market. In recent months, the Razer Kishi V2 has debuted, and our review stated that it’s “even better” than the first model. However, the Kishi V2 offers relatively tame upgrades, including more tactile buttons and a more straightforward mount mechanism. In terms of functionality, the older Kishi is identical. We’d argue that’s worth a $55 savings, but if you want the latest and greatest version, you’ll have to pick up the Razer Kishi V2 for $99 at Amazon instead (opens in new tab).