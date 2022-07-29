Razer back to school sale takes 50% off gaming accessories

August is upon us and that means kids will be heading back to school in a matter of weeks. If you're still shopping for a new laptop or the right PC accessory, we've just spotted one of the best sales around.

For a limited time, Razer is taking up to 50% select gaming gear (opens in new tab) with prices from $49 after discount. The sale includes Razer laptops, wireless earbuds, keyboards, and more. It's one of the best back to school sales we've seen.

(opens in new tab) Razer Back to School sale: up to 50% off @ Razer (opens in new tab)

The Razer back to school sale is now live and taking up to 50% off Razer gaming gear. After discount, prices start as low as $49.99. The sale includes laptops (from $1,299), gaming chairs (from $357), headphones (from $49), and PC gaming accessories (from $99). Additionally, you can use coupon code "BACK2SCHOOL" to score a free Razer gift with orders of $129 or more.

There are plenty of options available in this sale, so you’re sure to find something you like. If you're looking for the least-expensive gaming rig, you can get the Razer Book for $1,299 (opens in new tab) ($400 off). The config on sale features a 13.4-inch 1080p touch LCD, Core i7-1165G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. In our Razer Book review, we said the laptop combines solid speed with a comfortable and colorful keyboard to compete with the best laptops around.

