Quick! Bose QuietComfort 45 just crashed to $199 in Prime Day deal

With Prime Day deals in full swing, I'm seeing some amazing price drops on many of the best headphones, but this is the biggest I've seen so far and it's on one of the best noise-canceling headphones too.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are $199 at Amazon right now. That's $129 off their full asking price. This really is one of the best headphone deals , and worth snatching up with 40% off right away.

For lucky U.K. residents, the savings are even greater where the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are £178 at Amazon.

Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $199 @ Amazon

Stylish and comfortable to wear, the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones offer exceptional noise cancelation, along with excellent sound quality packaged inside a great-looking set of headphones. Even better, this $129 saving brings the headphones down to an all-time low price and deserves to be snapped up before the offer ends. Keep in mind that the $199 discounted price is for the midnight blue and white smoke color options. The black option is on offer at $229.

Check other retailers: $199 @ Crutchfield| $229 @ Best Buy

Bose QuietComfort 45: was £319 now £178 @ Amazon

Stylish and comfortable to wear, the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones offer exceptional noise cancelation, along with excellent sound quality packaged inside a great-looking set of headphones. Even better, this $129 saving brings the headphones down to an all-time low price and deserves to be snapped up before the offer ends. Keep in mind that the £178 discounted price is for the triple black and white smoke color options only.

Check other retailers: £319 @ John Lewis

As you'll see in our Bose QuietComfort 45 review , these headphones earned a spot on our best headphones and best noise-canceling headphones lists. They have great sound quality, strong ANC and a sturdy design.

As you’d expect from Bose, the QuietComfort 45 deliver a great audio experience. We found that the headphones produced sharp, clean and vibrant sound, strong bass and no distortion.

The ANC is just as good: low and medium-range sounds were fully blocked out, while high-range sounds were a small distraction. The downside to the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones is that the ANC can’t be turned off, and this means lower battery life. But if you were going to be using the ANC most of the time anyway, it’s not such a big deal.

You’ll get 24 hours of listening time out of these headphones with ANC on, which is an improvement over the 20 hours the Bose 700 offer on the same setting. In addition, a 15-minute quick charge will get you 3 hours of listening time on the QuietComfort 45s, which is great.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones have a lot in common with the highly revered Bose 700 headphones, and that’s a great thing. Can’t decide which to buy? Well, the Bose 700 allow you to turn off the ANC, but the Bose QuietComfort 45 cost a lot less (especially now that they’re on sale.) If you want the full lowdown, check out our Bose 700 vs Bose QuietComfort 45 face-off.