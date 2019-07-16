Act Fast: Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Fan Is $199 Off for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day comes right in the middle of summer, meaning that the weather’s kind of hot while the 48-hour sale rolls on. If you’re feeling the heat at the moment, then perhaps a discounted Dyson all-in-one fan, heater and air purifier is what you need.

The Pure Hot + Cool is useful no matter the temperature, heating up or cooling down a large or small space as you wish, and keeping the air free of unwanted pollutants and odors. You can set it up to work automatically, or you can control it via your digital assistant of choice or via the remote control or dedicated smartphone app.

Keep yourself at the perfect temperature and make the air around you cleaner with this heating, cooling and air purifying unit. It's controllable with smart home devices, a remote control or your smartphone, even when you're not at home.

Ingenious design is something Dyson is well known for, and the Pure Hot + Cool is no exception. There’s no exposed moving parts, so unlike normal fans, there’s no danger of accidentally getting things caught in the blades. And when it’s time for bed, the lights dim and the speed drops, making sure you won’t be disturbed by the fan in your sleep.

You get $199 (33%) off this clever heater/fan if you buy it before the end of the Prime Day sale at midnight PT July 16. That’s not too far away, so you had better make a quick decision!