Powerbeats Pro just hit lowest price ever in early Amazon Black Friday deal

You don't have to wait for Black Friday to get great Black Friday deals. The Powerbeats Pro, an excellent pair of wireless earbuds, just hit their lowest price ever. If you like to run or workout — or you're just looking for a secure fit on the go — these are the headphones to get.

Right now, the Powerbeats Pro are just $149 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's $100 off the original retail price and ties the record-low price for these earbuds. This prices to all three colors available: black, ivory and navy.

(opens in new tab) Powerbeats Pro: $249 $149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Powerbeats Pro are some of the best wireless earbuds available, especially for those who are active. Not only does it sport long battery life and a comfortable fit, it seamlessly integrates with iPhones, in the same way that AirPods do. Save $100 right now, which is the lowest price ever.

In our Powerbeats Pro review, we gave it high score of 4.5 out of 5 stars. We praised the earbuds for having a comfortable and stable fit while running and for having long battery life. The integration with Apple devices is also seamless, pairing with iPhones that AirPods do, and we liked the well-balanced sound.

The only thing we didn't like was the somewhat bulky carrying case. And the new AirPods Pro 2 offer stronger noise cancellation. Overall, though, this is a great early Black Friday deal at Amazon.

For more Black Friday deals, check out our 15 best Amazon Black Friday deals so far and our 11 best Best Buy Black Friday deals (opens in new tab).