PlayStation Store launches first sale of 2023 — and PS5 games start from just $9

The PlayStation Store just kicked off its first sale of 2023. The January Sale — which curiously started in December — only just ended, but there’s already a fresh set of discounts on some of the best PS5 and PS4 games in the latest Games Under $20 sale.

The PlayStation Store Games Under $20 sale (opens in new tab) is set to run until February 1 and as the name suggests offers dozens of must-play games for less than $20. There are savings on just about every type of game you can think of, from sprawling open-world RPGs to fast-paced shooters, and there are also discounts on some top indie games. Whatever you like to play there’s sure to be a PlayStation Store deal that appeals to you here.

(opens in new tab) PS Games Under $20: up to 85% off @ PlayStation Store (opens in new tab)

The PlayStation Store Games Under $20 promotional sale has returned for 2023. It offers the chance to score must-play titles at a seriously low cost. While the biggest PS5 games aren't included in this sale, there are plenty of underrated gems at seriously low prices. Plus, some of the best games of last generation are also discounted and they can all be played on PS5 via the console's backwards compatibility mode.

The best PlayStation Store Games Under $20 deals

There’s no denying that this isn’t the most blockbuster sale the PlayStation Store has held in recent months. The first-party exclusives and highly-rated games of the last 12 months such as Elden Ring aren’t included. Nevertheless, several of the best PS5 games you can buy have been discounted, and with every game in the sale costing $20 or less this sale is ideal for gamers who demand serious bang for their buck.

My personal favorite picks of this PlayStation Store sale include Kena: Bridge of Spirits for $17 (was $39). This delightful action-platformer is sort of like a playable Pixar movie and feels wonderfully old-school in its design. Plus, the theme park management sim Planet Coaster is on sale for $12 (was $49). This is a PS5 launch title that I’m still playing to this day and is the perfect way to unleash your inner creativity as you construct your own rollercoasters and park attractions. Just be warned, Planet Coaster is seriously hard to put down once you start playing.

Some of the best PS4 games are also included in this sale such as Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition, Days Gone and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. These games all offer dozens upon dozens of hours of play, and the latter two have received framerate boosts via the PS5’s backward compatibility mode. If you missed some high-profile titles last generation, this sale is the perfect opportunity to fill in your gaming blanks without spending very much.

The PlayStation Store typically runs sales all year round, so while this is the first promotional event of 2023, it almost certainly won’t be the last. Those looking for discounts on the latest video games will likely be a little disappointed with the Games Under $20 sale. But if you’re looking to get multiple titles for the price of just a single $70 new release, it’s the sale you’ve been waiting for.

Don't forget there’s always the possibility that fresh deals will be added over the next few weeks. Make sure to check back if a title on your wishlist isn’t discounted just yet.