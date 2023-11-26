Our favorite Sleep Number smart bed is up to $1,700 off in the Cyber Monday mattress sales

If you didn't take the plunge on a new mattress during the Black Friday sales then it’s not too late to grab a bargain. The Sleep Number i8 smart bed is one of the best mattresses for couples who want different firmness levels and pressure relief tailored to their individual needs. And this Cyber Monday, you can get 30% off the i8 bed at Sleep Number thanks to this brilliant Cyber Monday mattress deal. A king size is reduced to $3,289 (was $4,699).
The Sleep Number i8 smart bed is one of the most popular models in the brand’s Innovation series, and our top-rated smart mattress overall. It offers complete sleep tracking, giving you personal insights for a better night's sleep.
Even better, the Sleep Number i8 smart bed takes all the guess work out of you having to find your perfect mattress firmness as it responds to your in-bed movements and automatically adjusts the firmness levels — completely independent from your partner's side of the bedroom. This Cyber Monday you can purchase a queen size for $2,799.30, making a huge saving of $1,199.70.
The Sleep Number i8 Smart Bed at Sleep Number
Was: from $3,399
Now: from $2,379.30 at SleepNumber
Saving: Up to $1,740
Summary: The Sleep Number i8 is an app-controlled mattress perfect for tech fans and stat geeks wanting to know everything about their sleep cycle. This mattress uses a range of sensors to monitor all stages of the sleep process, from duration to quality. It then generates a Sleep IQ score which you can see exactly what’s been going on while you’ve been in slumberland. However, you won’t spend any time awake during the night when it comes to this mattress as it uses CertiPUR-US certified foam that provides a luxury level of comfort which also helps relieve and soothe pressure points. This mattress is also an excellent choice for hot sleepers who will benefit from the ceramic gel used in the foam to draw away the heat, keeping you super cool and comfortable all night long. But perhaps our favorite feature is the customizable firmness, which can be set for each side of the bed. So, if you prefer super soft and your partner likes it as firm as it gets, there is no need to battle it out as it can automatically adjust the firmness by responding to movement. Because of the adjustable firmness levels this mattress is a good choice for style of sleeper.
Price history: Sleep Number regularly offers discounts on its range of smart beds but its Black Friday sale was one of the best discounts we’ve seen. The good news is that this Cyber Monday sale price is the same, meaning you can get a saving of $1,199 on a queen-size bed. If you want something a bigger, there's a huge $1,740 saving on the Flextop Cal King (was $5,799). If you’re keen to upgrade your whole sleep experience, Sleep Number is also offering a buy one, get one free deal on their Comfortfit Pillow this Cyber Monday, so you get two for $99.99.
Benefits: 100-night trial | 15 year warranty | Free installation
Other top mattress deals to consider
- Nectar (Editor's Choice): 40% off memory foam and hybrids
- Saatva (Exclusive): $400 off our top hybrid of the year
- Helix (Editor's choice): 25% off + free bedding via "BF25"
- Tempur-Pedic: up to $2,399 off cooling beds
- DreamCloud: 40% off luxury mattresses
- Bear: 35% off and $400 of free bedding
- Emma: up to 55% off memory foam and hybrids
- Leesa: up to $870 off all mattresses + 2 free pillows
- Sleep Number: up to 50% off smart beds + BOGO bedding
- Nolah: 35% off sitewide + 2 free pillows w/ mattress
- Avocado: 10% off non-toxic organic beds
- Casper: up to 20% off boxed hybrids
- Birch: 25% eco mattresses + 2 free eco pillows
- Cocoon by Sealy: 35% off cooling mattresses + $199 of free bedding