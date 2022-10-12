No more dead zones — one of our favorite mesh routers is $70 off for Prime Day

If you’ve been thinking of upgrading your home network and want to switch to a mesh router, you’re in luck as there are plenty of deals to be had during this week’s Amazon Prime Day sales event.

Not only is the TP-Link Deco X20 on sale for $179.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab), it’s also one of our picks for the best mesh routers . That’s $70 off its full retail price of $249.99 and the lowest price we've seen yet for this mesh router.

(opens in new tab) TP-Link Deco X20: $249 $179 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Deco X20 is an excellent mesh router system with Wi-Fi 6. The three-pack can cover 5,800 square feet and each unit has two gigabit Ethernet ports for connecting wired devices.

The TP-Link Deco X20 is an affordable Wi-Fi 6 mesh router that can provide up to 5,800 square feet of Wi-Fi coverage. This helps you eliminate Wi-Fi dead zones so you can have a strong wireless connection throughout your whole home. The Deco X20 is also a great choice if you have a lot of smart home devices as this mesh router system can support up to 150 connected devices at the same time.

If this is your first time setting up your own home network or your first mesh router, don’t fret as the TP-Link Deco X20 is a breeze to set up. During our testing, this mesh router was able to deliver 622.1 Mbps at a distance of 15 feet though it had a maximum range of 95 feet.

Although this mesh router is available as a single unit as well as in two packs, this deal gives you three Deco X20 units that can be spread throughout your home for the best signal possible. If you’re tired of paying monthly equipment rental fees and want to break free from your ISP once and for all, the Deco X20 is an excellent mesh router and it even earned the runner up for best mesh router in last year’s Tom’s Guide Awards.