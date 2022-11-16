This Lenovo Chromebook just dropped to $99 in early Black Friday deal

If you’re waiting until next week to buy a new laptop, you might want to reconsider. Some of the best Black Friday deals available right now include seriously impressive savings on a range of machines. In fact, we’ve just spotted an entry-level Chromebook drop below $100 at Walmart.

For a limited time, this Lenovo IdeaPad 3 14” Chromebook is on sale for $99 at Walmart (opens in new tab). That’s a saving of $130 compared to its full retail price of $229, and even better you don’t need to be a Walmart Plus member in order to score this deal, it’s open to everybody.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 3 14" Chromebook: $229 $99 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is an excellent everyday Chromebook. It features a 14-inch HD display, as well as MediaTek MT8183 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 65GB eMMC storage. Weighing in at less than three pounds it's also a highly portable machine, perfect for light work or internet browsing when traveling.

It shouldn’t come as a huge surprise to learn that this Lenovo Chromebook is not a powerhouse machine. However, for just $99, you’re getting a laptop that is certainly capable of all the essentials, and it’ll do the basics. If you need a device for at-home learning, light work or just general everyday use, then it's a very affordable pick.

Unlike the recent $79 HP Walmart Chromebook deal, which has a puny 11-inch screen, this model features a decent size display. The Lenovo Chromebook sports a 14-inch HD panel, so it's not just for kids. Plus, it’s got a built-in HD webcam for video chatting and conference calls.

This system runs the always reliable ChromeOS for easy internet browsing and essential tasks like word processing. It also weighs less than three pounds, making it a highly portable machine overall.

Underneath the Abyss Blue chassis, you’ll find a MediaTek MT8183 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB eMMC storage. As noted, these aren’t especially powerful specs, and any sort of native gaming is pretty much out of the question, but there is still plenty to like about the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook.

If you’re after something with a little more power, or with some gaming capabilities, be sure to check out our Black Friday laptop deals live blog which is stuffed with discounts on a whole range of machines from MacBooks to gaming laptops — and we’re updating it regularly to ensure you don’t miss out.