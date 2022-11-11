JBL noise-cancelling headphones are $99 and lowest price ever in Black Friday deal

Early Black Friday deals are really heating up, and we're increasingly seeing great deals on noise-cancelling headphones as well as the finest audio tech.

Right now, the JBL Live 660NC wireless noise-cancelling headphones are $99 on Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a $100 saving on the original $199 price, and is the lowest price we've seen for these popular wireless noise-canceling headphones.

These wireless noise-cancelling headphones are one of the most popular over-ear designs on the market. They rank as one of the best cheap noise-canceling cans we've seen, and have a bass-forward sound, effective ANC, superior comfort, and battery life runs to 50 hours. You can also find a similar JBL Live 660NC $99 deal @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

When we looked at the JBL Live 660NC wireless noise-cancelling headphones, we were impressed with the way these headphones cut out ambient noise and minimized the presence of high-frequency sounds to keep you focused on what’s currently playing.

If you like plenty of low-end frequency sounds, bass dominates the soundscape on these cans, though JBL has been careful to balance frequencies to make sure mids and high frequencies shine too. Special modes like Smart Audio let you optimize performance based on connectivity or sound, while Video Mode improves latency issues when watching videos. Battery life is also top tier with a full charge giving you up to 40 hours of ANC playback.

Playback controls run to physical and touch buttons, and there's also motion detection to pause playback when the headphones are removed, and resuming play when placed back on the head. AI voice activation runs to Google Assistant and Alexa integration, and Siri is supported too.

They have collapsible hinges for easy storage, and a carry bag is supplied. There's no IP rating for water or sweat resistance, though, so it's a good idea to be mindful about where and how you use them. Another area to be mindful of is the clamping force these headphones apply, which makes them a snug but ultimately secure fit.

As one of the best cheap noise-cancelling headphone deals right now, I highly recommend bagging these if you're in the market, or as a great gift for any style-conscious music lovers in your life.

