Jabra’s killer noise canceling earbuds just dropped to $99 in this early Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals have started early, and Amazon already has some seriously good deals on wireless noise-canceling earbuds ahead of the forthcoming holiday sale season.

Right now the Jabra Elite 7 Active are on sale at Amazon for $99 (opens in new tab), which is an impressive 44% saving and by far the lowest ever price we've seen so far.

These wireless noise-canceling earbuds build on the success of one of the best wireless earbuds (opens in new tab): the company's Elite Active 75t (opens in new tab). They have dynamic bass sound, better battery life than AirPods, and the secure fit makes them a dependable workout companion.

The Jabra Elite 7 Active wireless earbuds are a valuable accessory for anyone needing some motivational sounds while pursuing an active lifestyle.

To use active noise cancellation, Jabra's personalized ANC process determines the best noise suppression for your hearing, and once completed, you can enable ANC mode on the buds or through the MySound app. There's also customizable EQ to create your own sound profile by manually adjusting the frequencies to your liking.

These buds have "Alexa" wake-word support, and are compatible with Google Assistant, Siri, and Bixby, although these are enabled manually (2x press on the left bud). The Jabra's mic array demonstrates superb speech recognition, picking up every syllable to execute lengthy verbal requests without hesitation. The app also comes with a customizable EQ to create your own sound profile by manually adjusting the frequencies to your liking.

If you’re a Jabra fan who wants dynamic sound with AirPods-beating battery life that runs to 9 hours (ANC on), 11 hours (ANC off), and provides up to 42 hours recharge capacity via the charging case, the Elite 7 Active is a very dependable workout companion and great investment at the significantly discounted price.

You can also find the Jabra Elite 7 Active for $99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) and Walmart (opens in new tab), and at the Jabra website (opens in new tab).