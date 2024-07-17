Hurry! This top Dyson V8 vacuum cleaner has a massive price drop in this Prime-Day beating deal

When it comes to upgrading to one of the best vacuum cleaners, Dyson is a sought-after brand. Known for its powerful pick-up, advanced filtration systems and of course, innovative design, it isn't any wonder why these are also some of the most expensive on the market.

For a limited- time only, the Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum is on sale for just $299 at Best Buy. Considering its original price was $469, that’s an incredible saving of $170 — and one of our favorite Best Buy Black Friday in July deals. In fact, that’s the lowest price we’ve seen — and not likely to stay on the shelves for too long. (For more Dyson deals, check out our best Prime Day Dyson deals guide).

Dyson V8 Cordless Vac w/ 6 accessories: was $469 now $299 @ BestBuy

Make a huge saving of $170 with this great deal. This lightweight, cordless vac promises up to 40 minutes of fade-free run time, and two power modes. Its soft roller cleaner head can tackle all types of hard floors, while its powerful motor head can quickly suck up dirt, dust and pet hair from carpets. It also comes with six, different accessories to suit every task.

There’s a lot to love about the Dyson V8 cordless vacuum cleaner. Not only does it perform incredibly well on both carpets and hard floors, but a good option for pet-owning households. When it's on carpet, the Dyson V8 uses its "direct-drive" cleaner to dig deep into the carpet, easily lifting extra dirt, ingrained pet hair and grime in no time. In addition, its Hair screw tool with a conical brush bar, is perfect for cleaning upholstery and pet beds.

Like all Dyson vacuums, the V8 boasts an advanced filtration system that gets rid of dust particles, dander, and other airborne allergens. And with its lightweight, and attractive design, it’s easy to carry around and store. What’s more, the V8s handle can quickly transform into a handheld vac at a click of a button, should you wish to tackle stairs or ceiling cobwebs — ensuring you cover all cleaning tasks.

So, if you want to make lightwork of chores with a powerful vacuum, grab this Dyson V8 vacuum cleaner deal while it still lasts!