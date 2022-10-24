HP Victus with GTX 1650 just dropped to $479 in early Black Friday deal

It’s still October but we’re already seeing some early Black Friday deals across. If you’ve been thinking about buying a gaming laptop, then we’ve found a sale that's too good to pass up.

Right now you can buy the HP Victus 15 Gaming Laptop from Best Buy for just $479 (opens in new tab). Considering how this is $320 off its original $799 cost, this budget laptop is even more affordable than ever. Though it may not have the most cutting-edge specs, it should be good enough to let you play some of the best PC games.

(opens in new tab) HP 15 Victus Gaming Laptop: $799 $479 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The HP Victus 15 packs a 15.6-inch FHD display (1920 x 1080), a 12th gen Intel Core CPU, an Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It may not be high-end, but it should pack enough to play many popular PC games at decent settings.

This Victus 15 gaming laptop has a 15.6-inch Full HD display (1920 x 1080) with a 144Hz refresh rate and 9ms response time. The high fresh rate and fast response time should make playing games feel both smooth and responsive. This is especially important if you plan to play online shooters like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which require quick reflexes to survive.

Internally, you’ll find a 12th gen Intel Core i5 processor, an Nvidia GTX 1650 mobile graphics card, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Admittedly, these specs aren’t cutting edge — especially if you’re a hardcore PC gamer. But considering how this laptop has a max resolution of 1080p, you don’t necessarily need an Nvidia RTX 30-series mobile GPU to get 4K resolution. 8GB of RAM isn’t all that exciting either, but if you play games at medium or low settings, it should be enough.

Thankfully, the Victus 15 packs a decent number of ports. This includes an Ethernet port, an HDMI port, two USB-A and one USB-C. With that many ports, you can effectively turn this laptop into your working PC by connecting a mouse and keyboard, along with plugging it into an external monitor.