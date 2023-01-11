Samsung Galaxy S23 preorders start now — how to reserve yours and get $100 credit

By Louis Ramirez
published

Preorders for Samsung's Galaxy S23 are live

Hands-on photo of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
(Image credit: Future)

Galaxy S23 preorders will begin soon. Now that Samsung has confirmed its Galaxy Unpacked event for Wednesday, February 1, it's only a matter of time before the new Samsung Galaxy S23 makes its first appearance. 

While Samsung hasn't confirmed what it'll announce at the event, history shows we can expect a trio of new Galaxy flagships. In fact, the main image on the Unpacked invitation resembles the rear camera array on the current Galaxy S phones. If you're eager to get your hands on Samsung's latest tech, Samsung is letting shoppers reserve its forthcoming device(s) with no commitment required. Even better, you can score up to a $100 Samsung credit when you make your reservation now.

Galaxy S23 preorder reservations

Galaxy S23 preorder: up to $100 credit @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Up to $100 credit! Samsung is one of the best sites for Galaxy S23 preorders. Reserve your Galaxy S23 preorder via Samsung and you'll get up to a $100 Samsung credit. You'll get a $50 credit when you reserve one device or a $100 credit if you reserve two devices. (It's possible Samsung could announce new phones, Galaxy watches, and/or tablets). This is a no commitment pre-order. All you need to do is provide your name and e-mail address to reserve. Once you pre-order, you'll receive your credit.

Rumors indicate the new Galaxy S23 lineup will receive noteworthy camera upgrades. For instance, it's expected that all three phones — Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra — will come with a 12MP front camera. That would mark the first time that either model has had a selfie resolution upgrade since the launch of the Galaxy S10 back in 2019. Additionally, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will allegedly get a 200MP rear camera, which is a notable upgrade from the S22 Ultra's 108MP camera.

As for Galaxy S23 preorder deals — some international retailers have leaked that the Galaxy S23 could come with a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro ($229 value). However, nothing is confirmed and your best bet right now is to get the free $100 Samsung credit just for making your reservation.

Louis Ramirez
Louis Ramirez

As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.