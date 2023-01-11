Samsung Galaxy S23 preorders start now — how to reserve yours and get $100 credit

Galaxy S23 preorders will begin soon. Now that Samsung has confirmed its Galaxy Unpacked event for Wednesday, February 1, it's only a matter of time before the new Samsung Galaxy S23 makes its first appearance.

While Samsung hasn't confirmed what it'll announce at the event, history shows we can expect a trio of new Galaxy flagships. In fact, the main image on the Unpacked invitation resembles the rear camera array on the current Galaxy S phones. If you're eager to get your hands on Samsung's latest tech, Samsung is letting shoppers reserve its forthcoming device(s) with no commitment required. Even better, you can score up to a $100 Samsung credit when you make your reservation now.

Galaxy S23 preorder reservations

(opens in new tab) Galaxy S23 preorder: up to $100 credit @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Up to $100 credit! Samsung is one of the best sites for Galaxy S23 preorders. Reserve your Galaxy S23 preorder via Samsung and you'll get up to a $100 Samsung credit. You'll get a $50 credit when you reserve one device or a $100 credit if you reserve two devices. (It's possible Samsung could announce new phones, Galaxy watches, and/or tablets). This is a no commitment pre-order. All you need to do is provide your name and e-mail address to reserve. Once you pre-order, you'll receive your credit.

Rumors indicate the new Galaxy S23 lineup will receive noteworthy camera upgrades. For instance, it's expected that all three phones — Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra — will come with a 12MP front camera. That would mark the first time that either model has had a selfie resolution upgrade since the launch of the Galaxy S10 back in 2019. Additionally, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will allegedly get a 200MP rear camera, which is a notable upgrade from the S22 Ultra's 108MP camera.

As for Galaxy S23 preorder deals — some international retailers have leaked that the Galaxy S23 could come with a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro ($229 value). However, nothing is confirmed and your best bet right now is to get the free $100 Samsung credit just for making your reservation.