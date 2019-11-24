Killer PSVR deal: Get PlayStation VR bundle for $100 off now

If you're trying to enter the virtual reality market, the Sony PlayStation VR offers a great way to do it. And now, Walmart is offering a cheaper way to get Sony's popular headset.

The big-box retailer is now offering a Sony PlayStation VR Bundle Five Game Pack for $200. That's a $100 savings off its regular retail price of $300. You can also get this bundle at Best Buy.

In addition to the virtual reality headset, you'll also find five compatible games in the pack, including The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Astro Bot, PlayStation VR Worlds and Everybody's Golf VR.

Sony PlayStation VR Bundle Five Game Pack: was $299 now $199.99

PlayStation VR delivers you to a virtual reality gaming experience, complete with games that immerse you in their unique environments. And now you can get it on the cheap.View Deal

In our PlayStation VR review, we praised Sony's headset for its ease of use, slick design and accessible price. And with plenty of outstanding games supporting it, the technology has only become more compelling over the years.

But whether you take advantage of this deal or not, be sure to keep checking Tom's Guide over the next week, as we share the very best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals.