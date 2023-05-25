Grab our favorite Amazon streaming stick for just $34 right now

Love to stream TV and movies? Me too, friend, and one of the best streaming devices can make the experience all the better. Luckily, this pre-Memorial Day sale at Amazon is slashing the prices of Fire TV streaming devices, with many hitting their lowest prices ever.

My favorite deal of the bunch is the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $34 at Amazon. This is the lowest price ever for our favorite Amazon streaming stick. Or, if you're looking for a little extra out of your streaming device, the Fire TV Cube (2022) is $119 at Amazon right now. This is a new all-time low price for the Fire TV Cube, and it's like getting a streaming stick and an Alexa speaker rolled into one.

There are plenty more deals to choose from, so scroll down to see the whole Amazon Fire TV streaming sale .

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54 now $34 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices available. It offers snappy performance, 4K Ultra HD streaming at 60 fps with HDR, WiFi 6 support and includes an Alexa Voice Remote. This is the best streaming device that Amazon has to offer, and one of the best models on the market in general.

Amazon Fire TV Cube (2022): was $139 now $119 @ Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Cube 2022 is on sale for a new all-time low price. In our Amazon Fire TV Cube 2022 review, we said the 3rd Generation Fire TV Cube is the best Fire TV yet, combining best-in-class speed with a new remote and an extra HDMI port for all of us device-jugglers. It also acts as a fully-fledged Alexa speaker, meaning you can access all the best Alexa skills.

Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $19 @ Amazon

Fire TV Stick Lite is the most affordable device in the Fire TV Stick range, and while it doesn't offer 4K Ultra HD support, it does support Full HD resolution and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote Lite.

Fire TV Stick: was $39 now $24 @ Amazon

The standard Fire TV Stick has been surpassed by its 4K predecessors, but it still a very capable streaming device. If you don't have a 4K display, it's the ideal choice offering instant access to all your favorite streaming services and a voice controlled remote.