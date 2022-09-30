Got Amazon Prime? You can score this Lord of the Rings game for free

For Amazon Prime subscribers, The Rings of Power is undoubtedly the hottest show of the season. Two episodes are left to air this season, and it can be tough to wait out the release of new content (especially when you're used to binging entire Netflix series all at once.)

Luckily, Amazon Prime Gaming is throwing Lord of the Rings fans a bone with a free title this October. And you don't even have to wait for the Prime Early Access Sale to begin. Amazon Prime members will be able to download and keep a PC copy of Middle-Earth: Shadow of War (opens in new tab), an open-world RPG title set in the universe of Lord of the Rings. (The game will be available for download starting October). In the game, you'll be able to customize your own hero, take on bosses, and solve puzzles.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Prime: for $139/year (opens in new tab)

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to a whole host of benefits, Prime Gaming (opens in new tab) among them. Also included is free shipping on over 100 million products, plus access to additional services like Prime Video and Prime Music. You can pay an annual $139 fee or choose a monthly plan at $14.99.

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War is a follow up to the 2014 game Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor. (If you already have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can claim a free copy of Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor before October 2; just head to Amazon Prime Gaming (opens in new tab).)

When we checked out Middle-Earth: Shadow of War back in 2017, we weren't overly impressed by the game's plot, and found its reliance on loot boxes disappointing. Tom's Guide Reviewer Marshall Honorof even stated that Middle-Earth: Shadow of War felt at war with itself. However, there is still plenty to enjoy about the game. The combat is exhilarating, the open-world setting is visually impressive, and the gameplay is varied enough to stay interesting for dozens of hours. Shadow of War is definitely good enough to earn a solid recommendation, especially when you're getting it at no extra cost on top of your Amazon Prime subscription.

As well as Shadow of War, Prime Gaming is offering a few other goodies, too. October's offerings include a free copy of the open-world RPG Fallout 76, as well as the puzzle game Loom and the strategy game Total War: Warhammer 2. You'll also be able to get some in-game loot for games like Pokémon Go and Deathloop.