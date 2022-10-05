Amazon Prime members get Fallout 76 for free — and it's actually worth playing now

Prime Gaming (opens in new tab) is one of our favorite Amazon Prime member benefits, not only does Amazon's gaming hub include in-game freebies for a load of popular titles, but the service also offers a rotating selection of free games that are yours to keep forever once claimed.

This month’s lineup includes Fallout 76 on PC (opens in new tab), and before you instantly dismiss the game as not worth the hard drive space required to download, you’ll want to hear about all the improvements made since its controversial launch in 2018. In fact, the game has been overhauled to such a degree that some players are starting to argue it might be better than the last mainline entry in the franchise, Fallout 4.

Released in November 2018, Fallout 76 is an online spin on the action RPG series allowing you to explore a vast post-apocalyptic world with friends. Set in the ruins of West Virginia, named Appalachia in-game, Fallout 76 lets you create your own character, pick your starting abilities and then venture into a nuclear-ravaged world in search of quests, loot and mutated creatures to fight.

Almost four years ago, Fallout 76 endured a rocky launch. The game suffered from an overwhelming number of technical issues and players also disliked a number of design decisions, particularly the absence of human NPCs. The main quest line, which saw players hunt for a missing Vault Overseer, was also criticized for being little more than a very lengthy fetch quest.

However, since its disappointing launch, the developers at Bethesda Game Studios have worked hard to fix not only the technical issues but also the larger problems with the game’s structure. Several free DLC expansions have been released, including one named Wasterlanders that adds non-playable human characters and a choice-driven new main quest. At this point, Fallout 76 is an almost unrecognizable experience compared to at launch.

Plus, longtime Fallout fans will definitely want to jump into Fallout 76 now that the latest DLC expansion, The Pitt, has just landed. This major update takes players back to the eponymous fan-favorite location first feature in a Fallout 3 DLC. Alongside the returning local, the update also includes new quests, weapons, gear and enemies to fight or befriend. At this point, there’s so much content in Fallout 76 you’ll probably still be playing when Starfield releases next year.

Fallout 76 isn’t the only free game that Amazon Prime members can claim this month either. Turn-based strategy game Total War: Warhammer II is also available for free, as well as indie titles Hero’s Hour, Loom, Glass Masquerade: Origins and Horace. Whatever type of gamer you are, there is likely to be something in this selection that appeals to you, so head over to Prime Gaming and start downloading these free games right now.