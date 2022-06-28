Early Prime Day deal: All AirPods are on sale right now

Whenever there's a sales event like Prime Day, AirPods consistently prove to be some of the most popular products. Apple's line of wireless earbuds and headphones are stylish, have excellent sound quality, and pair seamlessly with Apple devices. Even better, they're all on sale today.

It's worth noting that not all AirPods models are at historic price lows, so you could wait to see if there's a bigger discount on Prime Day itself. However, these deals tend to go out of stock quickly. If you want to grab yourself some of the best wireless earbuds, these are still excellent discounts and there's no shame in shopping these AirPods deals early.

AirPods deals — US

AirPods: was $159 now $119 @ Amazon

Amazon has the Apple AirPods with standard/wired charging case on sale for $119. These cheap AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.

AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe: was $249 now $174 @ Amazon

Amazon has the AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe case on sale for $174. That's $74 off and the lowest price for these AirPods right now. The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation.

AirPods 3 (2021): was $179 now $169 @ Amazon

The new AirPods 3 offer Spatial Audio, which creates immersive listening experiences for music-listening, movie-watching, and more. They're also IPX4 sweat and water resistant, a feature that was previously exclusive to the AirPods Pro. They're currently $10 off, but have been as cheap as $139 in the past.

AirPods Max: was $549 now $429 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience. This is their lowest price ever.

Apple Wireless Charging Case: was $79 now $63 @ Amazon

The Apple Wireless Charging Case gives your AirPods wireless charging capabilities allowing you to charge them on a Qi-compatible mat.

AirPods deals — UK

AirPods: was £119 now £109 @ Amazon

Amazon has the Apple AirPods with standard/wired charging case on sale for £109. These cheap AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.

AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe: was £239 now £184 @ Amazon

Amazon has the AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe case on sale for £184. That's £55 off their usual price. The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation.

AirPods 3 (2021): was £169 now £154 @ Amazon

The new AirPods 3 offer Spatial Audio, which creates immersive listening experiences for music-listening, movie-watching, and more. They're also IPX4 sweat and water resistant, a feature that was previously exclusive to the AirPods Pro.