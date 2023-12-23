Hurry! LG A2 OLED just crashed to lowest price ever in last-minute holiday deal

If you're on the hunt for a new OLED TV this holiday season, look no further. Best Buy has one of the best TV deals we've ever seen on the LG A2 OLED, one of our favorite budget models from a brand known for its superior picture quality.

Right now you can get a 48" LG A2 OLED 4K TV for just $549 at Best Buy. Given its full retail price of $1,299, that's a huge $750 savings that brings the gift of beautiful OLED visuals to the comfort of your home without breaking the bank. It's one of the best OLED TV deals on the market right now, and it's definitely not one to miss.

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $549 @ Best Buy

The LG A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Since it's a budget model, you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. But overall this is a solid OLED TV deal.

In our LG A2 OLED review, we praised LG's budget model for offering "wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio along with a slick and intuitive interface." We also like the low input lag, which gamers will appreciate.

So what makes an OLED TV a better choice than an LED-LCD model? OLED TVs boast incredible picture quality, easily outclassing that of the familiar LCD screens most of us are accustomed to. Each pixel on the screen of an OLED TV is lit and colored individually, eliminating the need for a backlight behind the screen. The result is more vibrant colors, deeper blacks, and wider viewing angles from these panels.

While this tech usually comes with a hefty price tag, the LG A2 OLED line aims to make OLED TVs more accessible. Unfortunately, the budget price does come with some drawbacks: the refresh rate of the TV only goes to 60Hz (120Hz is preferred), and there is no HDMI 2.1 support. But for your average users, these compromises won't be dealbreakers.

The LG A2 OLED still has plenty of attractive features. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG, viewing formats that help make the content you view on the screen look their absolute best. Additionally, it integrates seamlessly with voice assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, letting you easily navigate your favorite shows and channels with just your voice. The LG webOS platform the TV runs on is great, too.