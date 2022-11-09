Black Friday MacBook deals 2022 — $150 off MacBook Air M2, $300 of MacBook Pro, and more

Black Friday MacBook deals are hotly anticipated, and that's because Apple's popular laptops are rarely seen on sale. When good deals come around, they tend to sell out fast.

Luckily, plenty of retailers are slashing the price of Apple's MacBooks as part of their Black Friday deals. For instance, right now you can get the MacBook Pro M2 or MacBook Air M2 for $200 off at Best Buy (opens in new tab). Meanwhile, we're seeing even bigger discounts on older models: the 16" MacBook Pro M1 is $2,179 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now, a huge $320 off its usual price.

Best Black Friday MacBook deals right now

Black Friday MacBook deals 2022 models

MacBook Air (M2/256GB): $1,199 $1,049 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of new features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's new M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life. Amazon offers the same price.

Best Black Friday MacBook Air deals

MacBook Air (M1/256GB): $999 $899 @ Amazon

The MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped it reach over 14 hours on our battery test. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's no longer Apple's flagship, but it's an amazing deal at this price.

Best Black Friday MacBook Pro deals

MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): $1,999 $1,859 @ Amazon

The 2021 MacBook Pro 14-inch sports Apple's M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already incredible M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port.