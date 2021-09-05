Best Walmart Labor Day sales 2021

The long holiday day weekend is here, but before you head onto vacation mode, we've rounded up the best Walmart Labor Day sales that are happening now. Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer and like most retailers, Walmart is offering a variety of deals on everything from Lego sets to air fryers.

Practically every retailer has Labor Day sales out now, but we find that Walmart offers the best home deals. So whereas stores like Best Buy and Amazon excel at things like Apple discounts and TV sales, you'll want to shop at Walmart for kitchen devices, patio furniture, and other end-of-summer deals.

So before you check out for the weekend, make sure to glance over our list of the best Walmart Labor Day sales happening now.

Best Walmart Labor Day sales

Home

Bikes: up to $250 off all models @ Walmart

Whether you're trying to get into shape or just going for a spin, Walmart Memorial Day sales are knocking up to $250 off a variety of bikes for adults and children. After discount, children's bikes start at $59 and adult bikes from $119. View Deal

Summer apparel: up to 60% off @ Walmart

Summer started earlier this week, so Walmart is knocking up to 60% off men's and women's summer apparel and accessories. After discount, apparel deals start from $12. The sale includes brands like Champion, Reebok, Skechers, Levi's, and more. View Deal

Grills and patio furniture: up to $200 off @ Walmart

From outdoor grills to 4-piece patio sets, Walmart is taking up to $200 off a wide variety of outdoor furniture, grills, and accessories. Brands on sale include Pit Boss, Cuisinart, Char-Broil, Better Homes & Gardens, and more. View Deal

Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker: was $37 now $19 @ Walmart

Be your own barista with the super cheap Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker. Normally priced at $37, it's now discounted to just $20, which is an all-time price low. It has a permanent filter and can hold 8 cups of coffee. This is one of the best cheap Walmart deals you'll find for coffee lovers. View Deal

Farberware 3.2 Qt Air Fryer: was $99 now $54 @ Walmart

Allowing you to grill, bake, roast, and fry family favorite foods like chicken, french fries, and onion rings, this Farberware Air Fryer works with little or no oil. Which helps to reduce calories compared to traditional frying. It's also super easy to use and the 3.2 qt food baskets can fit up to 2 pounds of food.View Deal

Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer: was $99 now $73 @ Walmart

The stainless steel Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer lets you deep fry your favorite foods without the need for excess oil. It has an 8-quart capacity and four presets that make it simple to serve fries, chicken, meat, or fish at the push of a button. View Deal

Cuisinart Ice Cream/Yogurt maker: was $129 now $112 @ Walmart

It's been a long year-plus we've all lived, and many of us have earned to right to those three magical words: "treat yo self." And what is a better way to indulge than getting your own soft serve ice cream machine. Yes, it's called an Ice Cream/Yogurt maker, but the features list refers to its creations as soft serve, as the image suggests.View Deal

Ninja Foodi Cooker 6.5qt: was $229 now $169 @ Walmart

This pressure cooker does it all: it's an air fryer, and it's also capable of slow cooking, broiling, baking, and roasting. Now $60 off and with a family-size capacity, it's not one to miss.View Deal

Nest Learning Thermostat: was $249 now $199 @ Walmart

The latest version of Google's smart thermostat features a better screen while still learning your behavior to adjust heating and cooling automatically. As part of the Walmart deals event, the retailer is slashing $50 off. View Deal

eufy RoboVac G30 Edge: was $349 now $229 @ Walmart

The worst part of vacuuming, aside from actually lifting a finger to work, is the loud and disruptive noise your vacuum emits. This is part of why we love the stealthily quiet eufy RoboVac G30 Edge. The Wi-Fi-enabled vac can clean hardwood floors, carpeting, tile, and more. View Deal

Roomba i7+ with Accessory Kit: was $1,074 now $649 @ Walmart

Score a deal on the Roomba i7+ and get a jumbo-sized goodie bag of accessories to go with it. Walmart is selling it with three extra brushes, three extra filters and a pair of multi-surface sweeper brushes and a two-year extended warranty for less than the robot vacuum normally goes for and cheaper than the standalone vac.View Deal

Tech

TCL 43" 4K Roku Smart TV: was $429 now $319 @ Walmart

This 43-inch TCL 4K TV is fueled by Roku TV, which offers a streamlined user experience. For a limited time, this TV is on sale for $319 and one of the best cheap TVs you'll find. View Deal

TCL 70" 4K LED Android TV: was $699 now $598 @Walmart

This 70-inch TCL display has been reduced by more than $100. This is a great deal for a television with both a 4K panel as well as HDR support, plus three HDMI ports and Android TV features for streaming.

View Deal

Acer Chromebook Spin 311: was $300 now $168 @ Walmart

This Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is great for students on the go with its ability to function as both a laptop and tablet. It's not a powerhouse but it'll handle everyday tasks with ease. 15 hours of battery life is another feature that helps this Chromebook stand out. View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5: was $699 now $426 @ Walmart

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is a versatile device that can function in two distinct modes. Laptop mode allows you to type away as normal, whereas tablet mode flips the display back on itself and turns the machine into a tablet-style device. The laptop features a 14-inch touch screen, AMD Ryzen 3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD. View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: was $1,199 now $795 @ Walmart

Walmart has Microsoft's 2-in-1 on sale at its lowest price ever (with the price dropping once you add the Surface Pro to your cart). Currently, you can get the Surface Pro 7 for less than $800. It packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, 10th Gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Hurry there's only a few left in stock!View Deal

Surface Laptop 3: was $1,299 now $1,029 @ Walmart

For users who want a stylish and powerful laptop, Walmart has the Surface Laptop 3 with 128GB SSD on sale for $1,029. Though this is $100 more than the machine was in the Christmas sales, so it might be worth waiting on this one to drop lower.View Deal

Netgear AC1200 Wi-Fi Extender: was $88 now $59 @ Walmart

There's nothing worse than a sluggish internet connection, but thankfully Netgear has a solution. This dual-band Wi-Fi range extender will boost your internet speeds up to 1200Mbps.View Deal

Roku Ultra LT (4K): was $79 now $49 @ Walmart

The powerful 4K UHD streaming player features a quad-core processor and enhanced voice remote. Watch movies and shows with stunning picture quality that's optimized for your TV. Roku's interface comes with most streaming apps, including Netflix, Disney Plus and Hulu.View Deal

Google Nest Indoor Security Camera: was $199 now $129 @ Walmart

Everyone wants peace of mind that their home is secure and protected, and this Google Nest Indoor Security Camera offers just that. It's super easy to install and you can watch the live feed on your smartphone while out and about. Great for keeping an eye on mischievous pets as well. View Deal

Onn True Wireless Earbuds: was $19 now $16 @ Walmart

Yes, they're unabashedly AirPods knock offs, but the Onn True Wireless Earbuds are as cheap as they get when it comes to inexpensive wireless earbuds. They're IPX5 waterproof and offer up to 4 hours of playtime with an extra 8 hours provided by the charging case. View Deal

Powerbeats 3: was $199 now $79 @ Walmart

The Powerbeats 3 don a comfortable, flexible, over-ear fit, powerful bass and sweat-resistance. They're great for everyday use, the gym, and running. Get them now while they're on sale.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $189 @ Walmart

Apple's premium in-ear wireless headphones are back down to $189. The AirPods Pro deliver sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation. This deal now equals the lowest price for the earbuds so far this year. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons (Neon Red and Neon Blue): was $79 now $69 @ Walmart

Money off Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons is pretty rare, so even a $10 discount is worth snapping up before all the stock is gone. These detachable controllers feature HUD rumble and gyroscope, plus include two wrist straps for swinging them around like a tennis racket. View Deal

Need for Speed: Heat: was $59 now $19 @ Walmart

The latest entry in EA's long-running street racing series, Need for Speed: Heat, is more than 50% off at Walmart on Xbox One. It'll play on Xbox Series X as well. View Deal

PS5: $499 @ Walmart (check stock)

Out of stock: Walmart hasn't offered PS5 restock since August 25. While it's unlikely they'll restock over the holiday weekend, the retailer is offering PS4/PS5 games from $13. View Deal