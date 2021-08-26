Best Labor Day laptop sales 2021: the best early deals

Labor Day sales have landed now that the day itself is less than two weeks away. With the holiday on the horizon, retailers are already offering some fantastic laptop deals.

There will be even more discounts to be had as we get closer to Labor Day, but now is still an excellent time to be looking to buy a new machine. There's serious money off everything from Chromebooks to MacBooks, portable gaming rigs to 2-in-1 devices. Whatever type of laptop you need there is likely a deal for you.

Major retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are running some excellent laptop deals right now. You can get a MacBook Pro 256GB for $150 off at Best Buy or a Razer Blade 15 for $300 at Amazon. Plus, these savings are just the tip of the iceberg.

Below you'll find our roundup of the best Labor Day laptop deals currently available, and make sure to check back regularly as we'll keep this page updated as the day itself approaches.

The best laptops of 2021

Best Labor Day TV sales for 2021

Today's best Labor Day laptop deals

Laptop deals under $299

Lenovo 14 S330 Chromebook : was $239 now $159 @ Walmart

This Lenovo Chromebook features a 14-inch HD display, a MediaTek quad-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of EMMc storage. It's great for in-home learning, and currently under $180 at Walmart. View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook C340: was $309 now $199 @ Walmart

This Lenovo Chromebook features an 11.6-inch display that can be completely flipped in on itself, to create a laptop that can be used as a tablet-style device as well. It also sports an Intel Celeron N4000 Dual-Core CPU, 4GB of RAM, 32GB eMMC SSD, and Intel UHD Graphics 600. View Deal

Acer Chromebook 311: was $229 now $203 @ Walmart

If you want a laptop for a cheap price, this Acer Chromebook 311 is one of the least expensive we've so far this year. On sale for just $129, it features a 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, 1.1GHz Celeron N4020 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB eMMC. It's been around $150 in the past though. View Deal

Laptop deals under $599

HP 15z: was $429 now $319 @ HP

The HP 15z is a solid mid-range laptop that can be used by students or anyone looking to perform everyday tasks. It packs a 15.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, 2.4GHz AMD Athlon Gold 3150U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Recommended upgrades include a 1080p LCD (+$60) or a Ryzen 3 CPU (+$20).View Deal

Gateway 14" Laptop: was $699 now $449 @ Walmart

Small but mighty, the 14-inch Gateway GWTN141-4RG offers a surprising amount of power given its small size. It houses a 14.1-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i5-1035G1 CPU, 16GB RAM, and 256GB of storage. It also has Tuned by THX Audio and built-in Cortana, to make it one of the best Labor Day laptop sales you'll find.View Deal

HP Laptop 15t-dw300: was $599 now $449 @ HP

This mid-range HP laptop is perfect for users who want performance without a big price tag. It includes a 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 256GB SSD and a 15.6 touch display. It's currently $150 off at HP. View Deal

HP 2-in-1 Chromebook: was $699 now $499 @ Best Buy

If you want a Chromebook that is perfect for travel, look no further than this 2-in-1 offering from HP. It can be flipped into a tablet-style mode and offers a 14-inch touchscreen display, Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. It's $200 off at Best Buy in this Labor Day laptop deal. View Deal

Laptop deals over $600

HP 15-tg Pavilion: was $749 now $679 @ Target

This gaming laptop from HP sports a 15.6-inch screen, Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU, Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and a backlit keyboard. It's not a powerful rig, but it's great for light gaming sessions. View Deal

Surface Pro 7 w/ Type Cover: was $1,329 now $990 @ Walmart

The Surface Pro 7 is considered one of the best tablets on the market. With Windows 10 built-in, a great display and its high-quality type cover included, the Surface Pro 7 is a steal for anyone looking for a premium 2-in-1 laptop for an affordable price. It's now $349 off. View Deal

MSI GF65 Thin 10SDR-675: was $1,399 now $1,099 @ Microsoft

The name might be a bit of a mouthful, but this gaming laptop from MSI is no joke. It offers a 15.6-inch FHD display, Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

View Deal

Razer Blade 15: was $1,499 now $1,160 @ Amazon

The Razer Blade 15 is a hugely popular gaming laptop, this configuration of the machine is currently $300 off at Amazon. It sports a 15.6-inch FHD display,10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTZ 1660 Ti, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and a backlit keyboard as well. View Deal

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED: was $1,899 now $1,399 @ Amazon

The beastly Aero 15 OLED is currently a massive $431 off. The config on sale houses a 15.6-inch 4K AMOLED display, Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and an Nvidia GTX 1660Ti GPU.View Deal

Laptop deals — Apple

MacBook Air 256GB (early 2020): was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon

While this isn't the latest model of the MacBook Air, if you're looking to pick up a Mac for a sub-$1,000 price this you can't go wrong with this saving. It might not be top of the range but it still has a beautiful 13.3-inch Retina display, 256GB SSD, and a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 GPU. Not bad for less than $1,000. View Deal

MacBook Pro M1 256GB: was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Amazon

The MacBook Pro M1 is currently $100 off, making this one of the best Labor Day laptop sales currently available. This configuration sports a 13.3-inch Retina display, an Apple-designed super-speedy M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD for storage. If you're in the market for a MacBook this is a deal you can't afford to miss.View Deal

MacBook Air M1 512GB (2020) : was $1,249 now $1,149 @ Amazon

Amazon has the 512GB version of the latest MacBook Air on sale for $100 off. This laptop makes use of Apple's powerful M1 chip, which makes this MacBook even zippy than its predecessors. It also offers up to 18 hours of battery life and a stunning 13-inch display. The 256GB model is also $100 off. View Deal

MacBook Pro (early 2020): was $1,799 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

Here's another MacBook Pro deal at Best Buy, $300 off this early 2020 model with a 512GB SSD to boot. It's not the most recent M1 chip machine but it does sport an Intel processor and a gorgeous 13-inch display. A $349 saving makes this one of the best Labor Day laptop sales currently available.View Deal

Laptop deals — sitewide sales

MS Store laptop deals: up to $500 off @ MS Store

The MS Store is taking up to $500 off a wide range of laptops including budget machines, gaming rigs, and mainstream laptops just in time for back to school . After discount, prices starts at just $329 for the Asus VivoBook Flip 14, which is the perfect cheap laptop for kids learning from home. View Deal

HP laptop deals: up to 47% off laptops

HP a range of Labor Day savings that includes 47% off laptops, with select machines being reduced by up to $200. For instance, you can get the HP Envy 17T for $200 off. It features a 17.3-inch FHD display, 11th gen Intel 15 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 1TB HDD with an additional 128GB SSD as well. View Deal