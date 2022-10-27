Asus TUF gaming laptop with RTX 3060 just hit lowest price ever before Black Friday

Black Friday deals are starting to trickle in as we draw closer to the holiday shopping season. If you’re a gamer and looking for a rock-solid gaming laptop that can run modern at moderate to high settings, we’ve found a deal you may want to jump on.

Currently, the ASUS TUF Gaming A17 laptop is on sale at Walmart for $1,249 (opens in new tab). That’s not exactly cheap, but considering this is reduced from its original $1,619 MSRP, it’s practically a steal — especially given what the laptop packs under the hood. This is also the lowest we’ve seen this laptop selling for, so it would be wise to nab it before it goes back up in price.

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF Gaming A17: $1,619 $1,249 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Walmart has sliced $370 off the Asus TUF Gaming A17 laptop. This powerful machine comes packing an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM. It also comes with a 17.3-inch 144Hz FHD display.

This Asus machine features a large 17.3-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also comes with Windows 11 pre-installed.

Those are pretty impressive specs and should help you play the best PC games without a hitch. 512GB of memory is somewhat on the low end these days, which means you’ll have to delete games you’re no longer playing in order to make room for new titles. But that’s a small inconvenience considering you’re getting this portable gaming rig for a reduced price. But if storage is a major issue, you could remedy that with one of our picks for the best external hard drive.

Due to its impressive specs, this laptop should be more than enough to handle everyday computing and even some creative pursuits. This particular Asus machine will help you get work done.

Selecting one of the best gaming laptops can be an expensive endeavor, but thanks to this Walmart deal, you can score a powerful Asus machine for a more affordable price.