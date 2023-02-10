Amazon just slashed its Fire HD 8 tablet to $59

Hunting for the best cheap tablets? Well, there are plenty to choose from, but it's hard to find a decent tablet for much less than this.

The Fire HD 8 tablet (2022) is $59 at Amazon right now. This is a hair above its lowest ever price of $54. If you want a basic device for streaming and browsing the web, the Fire HD 8 is an amazing value.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) is a competent tablet with a bright screen, fantastic battery life and great speakers. You also get expandable storage and a headphone jack. However, some important apps are unavailable in the Amazon app store.

In our Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) review, we were seriously impressed by this budget-friendly tablet. If you're looking for a cheap and cheerful tablet with a bright screen, great battery life and strong speakers, the Amazon Fire HD 8 is the perfect device.

With a slim, lightweight build, the Amazon Fire HD 8 is very portable. It makes for a great companion for browsing and watching videos on the go. It's small enough to easily slip into your bag, or perhaps even your pocket.

The performance of the Amazon Fire HD 8 isn't winning any awards, but it's good enough for everyday tasks. It also ran simple games like Candy Crush and Subway Surfers well.

Our main complaint with the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is that it locks you into the Amazon ecosystem. You'll see ads on the tablet's lock screen unless you pay an extra fee, and you don't get access to the full Google Play app store. If these problems bug you, opt for one of the best cheap tablets instead.

The Fire HD 8 tablet is a steal at $59, so we highly recommend picking one up. But if you're looking for a more fully-featured tablet, check out our iPad deals coverage.