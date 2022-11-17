Amazon Echo Show devices are up to 59% off before Black Friday

Black Friday deals season usually sees Amazon offering huge discounts on their own devices. This year, a range of Echo Show devices have been slashed in price, with many seeing their lowest prices ever.

For example, the Echo Show 10 is $169 at Amazon right now, its lowest ever price. This is our favorite Amazon smart display, so we highly recommend picking one up if you're expanding (or starting out) your smart home. On a smaller budget? You can also grab the Echo Show 5 for $34 at Amazon right now.

We've rounded up our favorite Echo Show deals below, so you can have your pick of Amazon's awesome smart displays.

Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen): was $249 now $169 @ Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) is now just $169. Watch your favorite movies or TV shows on its crisp, 10.1" HD screen, display your digital photos and move around the room during video calls. The built-in smart home hub is compatible with your other Alexa devices so you have complete control over your security cameras, lighting, thermostats and much more.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): was $84 now $34 @ Amazon

The ideal smart home center piece, the Amazon Echo Show 5 crams a lot of features into a small package. Perfect as an alarm clock or a kitchen companion, you can watch videos, get news/weather updates, and take video calls in seconds. It's now at its lowest price ever price of just $34 in Amazon's early Black Friday sale.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Kids: was $94 now $39 @ Amazon

The 2nd-Gen Amazon Echo Show 5 Kids edition does everything the Echo Show 5 does, but with extensive options for parental controls. You also get a year's subscription to Amazon Kids+, which can be used to enjoy kid-friendly books, games, videos and apps. And the device comes with a 2-year worry-free guarantee, which means Amazon will replace it if it breaks.

Amazon Echo Show 15: was $249 now $169 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 15 has a large 15-inch display and a new interface with widgets that lets you more easily interact with smart home devices. The Echo Show 15 can be set on a stand or mounted on the wall, and used as a digital picture frame.