7 kitchen gadget Prime Day deals I wouldn't miss if you're a home chef like me

I spend a lot of time in the kitchen testing all sorts of cooking gadgets, experimenting with ways to make restaurant-quality meals in the comfort of my home. Thanks to the Prime Day deals happening now, some of my favorite gadgets are on sale, and I wouldn't skip out on them if were you.

These days, there are countless tools and appliances you can use to make home cooking more convenient and fun. There are gadgets that consolidate multiple appliances, gadgets that save you time, gadgets that offer new possibilities of what you can chef up in your kitchen.

But kitchen gadgets can be pricey, so it's smart to shop during savings events like Prime Day. For example, the top-rated COSORI Air Fryer Pro is $75 at Amazon. That's a 24% discount on a popular air fryer model that lets you throw together a meal in minutes.

I sorted through dozens of deals like that one so you don't have to. Below, check out the best Prime Days deals on kitchen gadgets that every home chef is sure to love.

Ninja NJ601AMZ Professional Blender: was $99 now $68 @ Amazon

The Ninja NJ601AMZ is an excellent entry-level blender at a can't-beat bargain price. It has three speeds to choose from as well as a pulse setting, and with a 1000 watt motor, it will power through anything, from crushing ice to pureeing baby food. The 72 oz pitcher will give you ample capacity, plus it’s dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

Cosori Air Fryer Pro 5-Qt: was $99 now $75 @ Amazon

If you're ready to buy an air fryer, a great option is the Cosori Air Fryer Pro 5-Qt. Perfect for people who love crispy food, this model delivers a lot of crunch. With 9 functions and a maximum cooking temperature of 450 degrees, you'll be surprised by how much you can make in the single drawer. The dishwasher-safe basket is a major perk, too.

Philips Compact Pasta and Noodle Maker: was $179 now $118 at Amazon

Making fresh pasta at home can be a messy hassle. That's where the Philips Compact Pasta and Noodle Maker comes in. With three different shape options, this countertop appliance automatically kneads and extrudes 2-3 servings of fresh pasta in a mere 18 minutes. Just load your ingredients in the basin and let the machine do the rest. Better yet, it comes with a recipe book to help you get started.

Anova Culinary Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

The one kitchen gadget you need to start cooking restaurant-style is a sous vide machine. But you don't need a massive setup — the compact Anova Culinary Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker is all you need to get started with the popular water-circulation cooking method. Sous vide is a foolproof way to cook meats to the perfect temperature, plus the Anova companion app can automatically preset and monitor tried-and-tested recipes.

Roccbox Pizza Oven by Gozney: was $499 now $399 @ Amazon

Could your outdoor kitchen use an upgrade, too? Pizza ovens are the hottest outdoor cooking gadgets right now, and one of our favorites is on sale for Prime Day. The Roccbox Pizza Oven by Gozney is a standalone, gas-powered portable oven that can cook pizzas in just 90 seconds at a temperature of 950 degrees. I love throwing make-your-own pizza parties during the summer, and the Roccbox is the perfect certerpiece.

Vegetable Chopper 16-in-1: was $21 now $18 @ Amazon

I'm truly not sure how I got by in the kitchen before getting the 16-in-1 Vegetable Chopper from Amazon. I use this to dice onions, slice zucchini, mash avocado, grate carrots and more quickly. This affordable kit comes with every accessory and blade you could need to prepare produce for eating. You'll save so much time chopping, you'll be shocked by how much faster your meals come togheter.