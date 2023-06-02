7 big-screen TV deals to shop right now — deals from $389

The first weekend of June is upon us and although the month is generally devoid of major retail holidays, I'm still seeing plenty of good TV deals available online. I purchased a new TV last November (the LG C2 OLED if you're curious) and as deals editor at Tom's Guide my number one rule for TV shopping is never pay full price. There are TV deals available any given day of the week.

Yes, retail holidays like Memorial Day and Labor Day tend to offer the lowest prices, but you'd be surprised at the deals I'm able to find "off season." So I've combed through today's batch of deals and picked out the 5 best sales you can get right now. I picked these deals not only based on price, but our review of each set (when applicable).

Big-screen TV sales at a glance

7 best big-screen TV deals right now

Toshiba 65" 4K Fire TV: was $529 now $389 @ Amazon

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. In our Toshiba C350 Fire TV review, we said its color accuracy, low lag time, and responsive Fire TV operating system make it a great value for budget shoppers. Note: you can also get the Toshiba 75-inch C350 for $569 at Best Buy ($230 off).

Roku 65" Select Series 4K TV: was $449 now $399 @ Best Buy

The Roku Select is part of Roku's new line of TVs made in-house. It features HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, and four HDMI ports. It also comes with Roku's platform for all your streaming needs. Sold exclusively at Best Buy, it's on sale at its lowest price ever. Note: unlike the Plus Series (mentioned further down) the Select Series doesn't feature a QLED screen.

Vizio 65" 4K QLED TV: was $678 now $498 @ Walmart

The Vizio MQ6 is one of the best QLED TVs we've tested. The QLED display delivers great color reproduction and picture quality. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10 Plus/HLG support, 4K 60 FPS gaming support, and three HDMI 2.1 ports. It's now at its lowest price ever.

Hisense 75" U6H 4K ULED: was $799 now $699 @ Best Buy

Hisense's U6H is an affordable TV that offers great performance. It uses local dimming on its backlit LCD to boost brightness and quantum dots to kick up the color. You also get support for Dolby Vision/Dolby Atmos. Gamers take note: There's a Game Mode that supports a lower-end version of variable refresh rate (VRR), but you're limited to a 60Hz panel. Nevertheless, in our Hisense U6H review we said it delivers good brightness, low input lag for gaming, and the intuitive Google TV interface.

Roku TV 75" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice! The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. This 75-inch model is the biggest TV in Roku's new lineup. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.

Sony 55" A90J 4K OLED TV: was $1,399 now $999 @ Best Buy

It's a few years old (2021), but the Sony A90J is still a solid OLED TV, especially priced at $999. It features Sony's powerful Cognitive XR processor, which adjusts brightness on the fly to boost lights and deepen blacks without losing detail. You also get Google TV, HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision support, built-in Alexa/Google Assistant, four HDMI ports, and more. The larger 65-inch model is also on sale for $2,199 ($600 off), but the 55-inch model is the most accessible at $999.