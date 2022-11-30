5 best gaming deals you can still get — $60 off Series S, Razer headsets from $39

The holidays are a great time to stock up on video games. Retailers like Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and Amazon offer some of the deepest price cuts during this time of year. And it's not just video games that go on sale. Headsets, SSDs, controllers, and storage also see sharp price cuts.

Although Cyber Monday is behind us, there are still a handful of gaming deals you can still get. However, our advice is to act fast. Deals are expiring soon and stock is also low.

(opens in new tab) Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: was $79 now $39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This top Razer gaming headset packs gel-infused ear cushions and a noise-isolating microphone to keep you comfortable and on top of your game for hours on end. It's currently at its lowest price ever.

(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Experience the entire Skywalker Saga in the biggest Lego Star Wars game to date. Explore dozens of planets, and unlock hundreds of playable characters from across all nine movies. This is an essential title for Star Wars fan, and is currently $20 off in Amazon's holiday sale.

(opens in new tab) WD_Black SN850 1TB NVMe SSD w/ Heatsink: was $239 now $136 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The WD_Black SN850 SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's recently been named an officially-licensed PS5 accessory. This 1TB model includes a heatsink so it works right out of the box. It's currently $103 off as part of Best Buy's holiday sales. Amazon offers the same price (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S: was $299 now $239 @ Microsoft (opens in new tab)

The next-gen Xbox Series S is limited to 1440p output, but still delivers fast loading, ray tracing, and high frame rates. It sports a GPU with up to 4 teraflops of output, 10GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. (There's no disc drive). This compact console usually retails for $299, but Microsoft has slashed $60 off for the holiday season. Best Buy offers a $50 discount at $249 (opens in new tab).