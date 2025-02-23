Is Hide.me still worth buying?

Malaysia-based Hide.me has established itself as a privacy-focused VPN provider in an increasingly crowded market since it was founded in 2012. The service has built its reputation on combining robust security features with extensive configuration options, positioning itself as a technically advanced solution for privacy-conscious users. It's even featured in our list of the best VPNs.

Our latest round of technical testing has revealed significant developments in Hide.me's service that are worth exploring. These include substantial infrastructure upgrades across its network, including verification of its no-logs policy through a new Securitum audit, and expansion of its feature set. Other notable improvements include enhanced WireGuard speeds, and upgraded server infrastructure – though the total network footprint has slightly decreased from 88 to 80 locations.

We've conducted comprehensive testing across multiple protocols, analyzing everything from connection speeds and streaming capabilities to security features and user interface functionality, to help you determine if Hide.me deserves a place in your privacy toolkit.

Hide.me is a powerful, customizable VPN solution with decent speeds and unblocking skills. With a verified no-logs policy, you can be sure that your data will stay private, too. Prices start from $2.39 per month, and there's even a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can test it out to see if it's right for you.

What are Hide.me's positives?

Excellent speeds

Hide.me has shown impressive speeds in our latest testing. Using the WireGuard protocol, the service achieved speeds of 817 Mbps, making it the second-fastest provider among those tested, outperformed only by Mullvad's 857 Mbps. While this may not match up to the speeds of the fastest VPNs, they are more than enough to stream 4K video buffer-free.

The service's proprietary BOLT technology, available exclusively on Windows, has also enhanced OpenVPN performance to 393 Mbps from previous measurements of 260 Mbps. Long-distance testing showed solid performance too, with UK-US connections maintaining 342 Mbps download speeds.

Good value for money

When it comes to pricing, the various options position Hide.me competitively in the mid-range VPN market.

Monthly plans start at $9.95, with a six-month subscription at $6.65 monthly, and a 27-month plan at $2.39 monthly, which is just slightly more expensive than the best cheap VPNs on the market.

An unusual pricing quirk worth noting is that the service bills customers $53.88 for 12 months of service, while the 27-month plan costs $64.74 – making the longer subscription significantly better value, unless you're certain you won't need the extra months.

Great privacy infrastructure

One key advantage for privacy-focused users lies in Hide.me's privacy infrastructure. The service operates under Malaysian jurisdiction, placing it outside the Fourteen eyes surveillance alliance – a network of 14 countries including the US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and nine European nations that share intelligence data.

This jurisdictional advantage means Hide.me cannot be legally compelled to share user information through these intelligence-sharing frameworks putting it on par with the most private VPNs. The service also recently strengthened its privacy credentials via a Securitum audit that verified its no-logs policy, further showing its commitment to user privacy.

Comprehensive customer support

Hide.me's support infrastructure is comprehensive, with documentation and assistance available through multiple channels. Users can access 24/7 live chat, email tickets, extensive documentation, and community forums.

The knowledge base thoroughly covers technical features and manual configurations, with particularly strong guides for router setup and protocol optimization. With this being said, some articles need updating to reflect recent interface changes.

What are Hide.me's negatives?

Cluttered apps

While it offers users a robust set of features, Hide.me's main drawback is the cluttered Windows application interface, which could be intimidating for new users and VPN newcomers.

The interface’s tile-based system, while highly customisable (a feature that experienced users will likely appreciate), creates a cluttered user experience packed with advanced features and technical options that many people may not need.

Although one-click connection functionality exists, for example, finding this essential feature among the numerous widgets and configuration panels proves unnecessarily challenging – especially when little-used items like social media widgets can take up space and make other features harder to spot.

Small server network

The service's network coverage shows some limitations too. Our review found just 13 locations in Asia, and the total network has contracted from 88 to 80 locations across 66 countries.

Testing also revealed some transparency issues regarding virtual locations – the Saudi Arabian location, actually routes through France, which can impact performance expectations for users requiring low-latency connections to specific regions.

Hide.me's kill switch implementation, while reliable during standard connection drops, ashowed some inconsistencies during server switches, a potential vulnerability that needs addressing.

Additionally, the service's infrastructure upgrades to 10Gbps capacity didn't result in faster peak speeds in our testing either.

Should you get Hide.me?

Hide.me occupies an interesting middle ground in the VPN market, delivering solid performance in key areas while falling short in others. The service may particularly appeal to users who value extensive customization options and robust privacy features, backed by a verified no-logs policy. Recent speed improvements and infrastructure upgrades also demonstrate the service’s commitment to ongoing development and user privacy.

However, whether or not Hide.me is the ideal VPN for you largely depends on your specific needs and technical comfort level. If you're looking for the best streaming VPN, services like NordVPN or Surfshark might better serve your purposes – especially if you're new to VPNs and prefer a simple, straightforward experience, and don’t need any extra features. Hide.me's complex interface might prove frustrating despite its robust feature set and comprehensive documentation.

For users comfortable with technical configurations and seeking a balance of performance, privacy, and value, however, Hide.me represents a compelling choice. The recent speed improvements and comprehensive feature set make it a worthy contender in the mid-range VPN market, and it delivers where it counts for users willing to navigate its more complex aspects.

The service's strong privacy credentials and improving infrastructure also make it particularly suitable for privacy-conscious users who enjoy fine-tuning their VPN experience.