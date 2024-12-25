Google Workspace could make it much faster to play videos — here’s how
There's no delay when you watch a video now
A new post from Google indicates that Google Drive users with Workspaces will soon have access to a highly anticipated media playback feature.
Google Drive is one of the best file-sharing services currently available, partially because Google is constantly upgrading it. For instance, in October, Google unveiled a new, revamped media player. This new design, which looks suspiciously like the Apple TV+ video player layout, features new automatic transcriptions and faster load times. Google appears to be adding even more, stating that video load times are being lowered to almost instantaneous.
In a recent Workspace blog post, Google announced that instantaneous playback is now rolling out on the web browser for Google Workspace users. This new addition eliminates wait times between uploading a video file and playing it back. The blog post doesn't detail what changes have been made to the code to allow this, but by all accounts, whatever they have changed is working.
Google is also improving accessibility through new keyboard shortcuts. In the same blog post, the company states that it plans to phase out the old keyboard shortcuts and is replacing them with more accessible options. The new shortcuts will be widely available for Google Workspace users by January 13, 2025. The new shortcuts, at a glance, do look more usable, but time will tell if they improve the experience.
Google Drive isn't the only feature Google has upgraded in the last few months. For instance, a recent report spotted a new AI addition to Google Chrome that helps discover, monitor and relay potential scams on any site you visit. Meanwhile, Google Maps recently saw five major improvements that aim to improve the overall experience. For instance, Google Maps can now offer immersive views and EV trip planning.
Google is constantly working to improve the experience, and being able to watch a video instantly will go a long way toward that goal. Hopefully, the same feature will be added to the Google Drive app to simplify sending and receiving phone-made videos.
More from Tom's Guide
- Santa tracker 2024 — how to track Santa live with Norad, Google and more
- How to watch 'Gavin & Stacey' Christmas Special on TV and online from anywhere today, start time, streaming info
- How to watch 'Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl' online from anywhere on Christmas Day 2024
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer.