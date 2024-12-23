Google Chrome just rolled out a huge AI upgrade to help protect you from scams

Earlier this month, Google released new some details about its use of AI to block spam and dangerous messages from reaching your email. Now though, it looks like this same technology could be coming to Google Chrome too.

As reported by BleepingComputer, a new “Client Side Detection Brand and Intent for Scam Detection” Chrome feature was spotted by Leopeva64 on X . Just like with Gmail's recent upgrade, this feature uses a Large Language Model to analyze potential threats.

In this case though, it’s not emails that are being analyzed but web pages on your devices, and the feature searches through brands and the intent of the pages you see when navigating across different sites.

This new AI feature is believed to power a scam detection service which understands the associated brand and purpose of each page you visit online. This will help make it even easier to identify sites that could potentially be fraudulent in nature.

Though Google hasn't share any specific details yet on how this feature works or how to turn it on, you will be able to use it on Mac, Windows and Linux once it rolls out next year.

This new tool is currently being tested in Chrome Canary and it could be related to Google's existing Enhanced Protection feature which has been using AI to provide real time protection against dangerous sites, downloads and extensions since November of this year.

