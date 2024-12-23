Google Chrome just rolled out a huge AI upgrade to help protect you from scams

News
By
published

The new feature automatically searches sites for you to warn about potential threats

and image of the Google Chrome logo on a laptop
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Earlier this month, Google released new some details about its use of AI to block spam and dangerous messages from reaching your email. Now though, it looks like this same technology could be coming to Google Chrome too.

As reported by BleepingComputer, a new “Client Side Detection Brand and Intent for Scam Detection” Chrome feature was spotted by Leopeva64 on X. Just like with Gmail's recent upgrade, this feature uses a Large Language Model to analyze potential threats.

In this case though, it’s not emails that are being analyzed but web pages on your devices, and the feature searches through brands and the intent of the pages you see when navigating across different sites.

This new AI feature is believed to power a scam detection service which understands the associated brand and purpose of each page you visit online. This will help make it even easier to identify sites that could potentially be fraudulent in nature.

Though Google hasn't share any specific details yet on how this feature works or how to turn it on, you will be able to use it on Mac, Windows and Linux once it rolls out next year.

This new tool is currently being tested in Chrome Canary and it could be related to Google's existing Enhanced Protection feature which has been using AI to provide real time protection against dangerous sites, downloads and extensions since November of this year.

More from Tom's Guide

Network
Arrow
Express VPN
NordVPN
Private Internet Access
ProtonVPN
Surfshark
Contract Length
Arrow
Showing 10 of 15 deals
Filters
Arrow
+6 MONTHS FREE
Express VPN
ExpressVPN 24 month
View
+3 months free
NordVPN
NordVPN 2 Year
View
+4 months free
Surfshark
Surfshark 24 Months
View
+4 MONTHS FREE
Private Internet Access
Private Internet Access 24 Month
View
ProtonVPN
Proton VPN 24 months TG
View
Express VPN
ExpressVPN 12 month
View
NordVPN
NordVPN 1 Year
View
Surfshark
Surfshark 12 Months
View
Private Internet Access
Private Internet Access 1 Month
View
ProtonVPN
Proton VPN 12 months TG
View
Load more deals
TOPICS
Amber Bouman
Amber Bouman
Senior Editor Security

Amber Bouman is the senior security editor at Tom's Guide where she writes about antivirus software, home security, identity theft and more. She has long had an interest in personal security, both online and off, and also has an appreciation for martial arts and edged weapons. With over two decades of experience working in tech journalism, Amber has written for a number of publications including PC World, Maximum PC, Tech Hive, and Engadget covering everything from smartphones to smart breast pumps. 